Poland, March 22, 2023 - Hitachi Europe Ltd. together with its subsidiary company GlobalLogic will work with Polskie ePłatnosci (PeP) on the development of IT systems, improving their efficiency, quality, and functionality, adapting them to the changing environment and customer needs. In the first step, the companies will focus on the development of the Microsoft Dynamics platform.



Polskie ePłatności S.A. signed a framework agreement for software development with the regional headquarters of the Hitachi Group - Hitachi Europe Ltd. Branch in Poland. The signed agreement gives PeP access to competencies in the field of software development and platforms in the Hitachi Group, in particular to over 26,000 employees of GlobalLogic, which provides software design and development services within the Hitachi Group. On the part of Hitachi Europe, the signed agreement allows to strengthen its position as a supplier on the financial market in Poland and expand its portfolio with software development services.



PeP is a leading Polish operator of cashless payments with a base of over 240,000 payment terminals, offering a full range of payment solutions and many additional services. Operating since 2010, PeP is the fastest-growing payment technology company among the best-growing digital payments economies in Europe. Digital transformation and further development of IT systems is of key importance for PeP.



"We are a member of the Nexi Group, Europe's leading PayTech company. As PeP, we record the fastest growth rate in Poland and in our Group. The development of modern payment methods in Poland in recent years is an unprecedented example of a technological leap on an international scale. The Germans and Italians set us as an example of digitization of payment services and innovation in this field. However, bearing in mind the ever-increasing expectations of customers and the entire market, our industry is facing another challenge. It must focus on simplicity and compact, integrated and technically advanced solutions. Cooperation with the Hitachi Group and GlobalLogic is a huge support that will enable us to continue creating the greatest possible value for our customers and the end consumer," says Maciej Nowosielski, President of the Management Board of Polskie ePłatnosci, Nexi Group.



Hitachi Europe has been a leading supplier of IT solutions to the Polish banking sector since 2010. So far, Hitachi's activity has focused on the supply of regulatory solutions (e.g. durable medium, MiFID2), IT infrastructure (disk arrays) and cybersecurity services. This year, Hitachi plans to launch comprehensive software development services on the market, thanks to GlobalLogic, which joined the Hitachi Group in 2021. In Poland, GlobalLogic has over 2,000 qualified software engineers.



"We would like to thank the Management Board of PeP for the trust they put in the Hitachi Group. Cooperation with PeP is part of Hitachi's strategic goals on the Polish market, including the introduction to our market and wide expansion of the business of our software development services, which are widely used in global markets," said Tadeusz Woszczyński, Country Manager for Poland and Central and Eastern Europe at Hitachi Europe Ltd.



Cooperation involving the use of the so-called agile methodologies allow for the effective use of resources, both on the part of PeP and Hitachi together with GlobalLogic, matching the results of cooperation to the changing environment and minimizing the time required to deliver the expected products. The development of the systems is to allow PeP to strengthen its position on the market and expand into new areas.



GlobalLogic is distinguished by extensive knowledge and high specialization in creating IT systems based on the full product development cycle. As part of the implemented projects, for years it has been creating groundbreaking solutions for organizations from various industries, including financial and insurance companies. GlobalLogic teams are involved in the development of key banking systems, systems for the FinTech industry or corporate solutions such as personal banking and wealth management. Using the latest technologies, they accelerate the implementation of software tailored to customer expectations and high standards that characterize the entire sector.



"Hitachi's main goal and strategy after adding GlobalLogic to its group of companies was to expand its software development offering. Thanks to over 20 years of GlobalLogic's experience in this field, together as the Hitachi Group, we can guide our clients even more effectively through the process of digital transformation in a wide spectrum of IT technologies, from embedded systems to cloud solutions - Chip to Cloud. Starting cooperation with PeP is a confirmation of how the Hitachi Group together with GlobalLogic adapt to customer needs and jointly build an offer tailored to the individual needs of such an organization specialized in its field, which is PeP," explained Tomasz Prokopiuk, Head of Finance & Consumer BU - EMEA GlobalLogic.



Cooperation in the field of software development is the beginning of cooperation between the Hitachi Group and PeP. Both institutions plan to develop cooperation also in the field of IT solutions, including software licenses or IT infrastructure.



About Polskie ePłatnosci



Polskie ePłatności specializes in processing non-cash payments and providing innovative services for business, providing support for payment transactions made with payment cards. The widest range of modern and innovative additional services offered by Polskie ePłatności on the market allows to meet the expectations of its current and future customers while maintaining the security of doing business. The company was founded in 2010. Over the last 12 years, PeP has experienced impressive growth both through organic growth and by consolidating the Polish payments market. Currently, for the second year in a row, PeP maintains the No. 1 position in revenues among companies in the payment industry and is No. 2 on the payment terminal market in Poland in terms of the number of devices. Since October 2020, PeP has been part of the Nets Group, which concluded a merger agreement with the Italian payment service provider Nexi in July 2021. Thanks to this, the Nexi Group has 1.5 million merchants, presence in over 25 countries, representing over 65% of consumption in Europe. More information: https://pep.pl



About Hitachi Europe



Hitachi Europe Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Stoke Poges, UK. The company focuses its activities on the Social Innovation Business by providing innovations that respond to the needs of society. Hitachi Europe Ltd. and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of IT and telecommunications systems: railway systems, energy and industrial systems, industrial components and devices, systems for the automotive industry, digital media, consumer products and others, conducting operational activities and own research and development laboratories in the EMEA region. More information: www.hitachi.eu



Hitachi Europe Branch in Poland is an important supplier to the Polish banking sector, providing i.e., enterprise and midrange data storage systems, paperless systems, ID management solutions and biometric systems, cybersecurity and software development services, or regulatory solutions (durable medium, MiFID2). The Polish Hitachi Europe team solved the problem of a durable medium by developing and introducing a solution based on WORM arrays in 2017. Since 2007, HEU Poland been cooperating with the Polish Bank Association as an active member of the Banking Technology Forum (FTB). More information: www.hitachi.pl



About GlobalLogic



GlobalLogic is a leader in digital engineering. It helps brands around the world design and create innovative products and platforms, as well as build their experience in today's digital world. Combining an approach to experience design and complex IT solutions with a wealth of experience in data technology, it helps clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition to the digital world of the future. GlobalLogic has design studios and development centers around the world. As a result, it can serve customers with a wealth of expertise in the automotive, telecommunications, financial services, healthcare and biotechnology, manufacturing, media and entertainment, electronics and technology industries. GlobalLogic's headquarters are located in Silicon Valley. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), a social innovation company committed to building a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by innovating through data and technology. More information: www.globallogic.com



About Hitachi, Ltd.



Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.





