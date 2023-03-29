Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
        

Source: JCB / Vietcombank
JCB and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam launch VCB JCB Platinum Credit Card in Vietnam

TOKYO & HA NOI, Mar 29, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) announced the launch of the Vietcombank JCB Platinum Credit Card.


The new Vietcombank JCB Platinum card is launched to celebrate Vietcombank's 60th anniversary. The cardholders have access the JCB acceptance network of approximately 41 million merchants around the world.

From the launch date, Vietcombank implements many promotion programs and benefits for cardholders to meet the needs of this special target segment. The cardholders could enjoy the attractive cashback feature including 5% cashback for spending in F&B and supermarkets, and 0.2% for other spending. The total cashback amount is up to VND 7.2 million/year.

Besides, the Vietcombank JCB Platinum cardholder is entitled to a number of special privileges for JCB Platinum cardholders such as the access to over 70 airport lounges in Japan, China, Singapore, Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam; and other premium privileges for golf service, hotels and resorts and Diamond dinning in Vietnam.

About Vietcombank

Vietcombank is the first and the leading bank in providing card products and services in Vietnam, contributing significantly to the development of the Vietnam card industry. For more than 20 years Vietcombank has continuously maintained its market leading position in the Vietnamese card industry through products and services diversification, quality of service improvement, new technology applications, as well as ATM and merchant network expansion across the country. The Bank has achieved many awards for outstanding performance in card industry from the international card schemes and other prestigious institutions. For more information, please visit www.vietcombank.com.vn

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 41 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 150 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/

Contact
Ayaka Nakajima
Corporate Communications
Tel: +81-3-5778-8353
E-Mail: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jp


Topic: Press release summary
Source: JCB / Vietcombank
Sectors: Cards & Payments, Daily Finance, Daily News, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

JCB
Mar 1, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB enables contactless payment acceptance at Red Lines in Bangkok
Feb 22, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB Offers 4 Complimentary Months of an Adobe Creative Cloud Subscription
Feb 13, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
JCB Reaches One Million RuPay JCB Card Issuance Mark in India
Feb 6, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank launch VPBank JCB Credit Card with a focus on Generation Z in Viet Nam
Jan 23, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
NBB and JCB Enable the Acceptance of JCB Cards Through its POS & E-Commerce Merchants in The Kingdom of Bahrain
Jan 23, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB starts Red Guahan Shuttle Free Ride Campaign in Guam
Jan 19, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB launches integrated #BetterWithOmotenashi campaign to drive brand awareness across Europe
Jan 16, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB offers 10% cashback campaign for JCB cardmembers for purchases in Japan
Dec 29, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
JCB partners with NPCI to offer 40% cashback for RuPay JCB Cardholders for in-store purchases in Thailand, Singapore and Bahrain
Dec 22, 2022 12:00 HKT/SGT
Opn and JCB Partner to Add JCB's Acquiring and Processing Capabilities to Opn's Payments Offering in Thailand
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       