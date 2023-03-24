Friday, 24 March 2023, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: OYO Hotels & Homes Pvt Ltd Ramadan 2023: OYO announces a special scheme to reward travelers in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 24, 2023 - (ACN/NewsVoir) - Global hospitality technology company OYO has announced a special scheme to encourage and reward travel during the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia. As part of OYO's commitment to supporting travel during this important time, it is offering gold bars to those staying in OYO properties from March 10 to April 20, 2023.



The program called "OYO Promo Ramadan" is designed to encourage individuals and families to travel during the month of Ramadan and experience the unique cultural and spiritual aspects of this time.



Travelers who book their stay with OYO Rooms will be automatically entered into a draw to win gold bars. A gold bar each will be given to the top two guests for booking their stay in OYO properties for 10 nights or more during the contest period.



To avail this discount, guests can download the OYO App, click on the red 'Nearby' icon to discover a valid participating hotel and complete the booking after applyign coupon code 'OYORAMADAN' and hitting the Book Now button. They can also resolve their queries quickly with OYO's 24*7 chatbot - Yo! Chat.



Speaking on the special Ramadan scheme, Akshay Rathod, Country Head, OYO Malaysia said "Traveling during Ramadan can also offer a unique perspective on daily life as travelers may have the opportunity to experience a more relaxed pace of life. Many areas in Malaysia come alive with special events and festivals. There are often night markets and bazaars, where you can sample traditional foods and experience the local culture. We hope our Ramadan scheme will encourage guests to embark on a journey that is not only spiritually fulfilling but also potentially rewarding".



There are more than 500 live and exclusive properties across 100 cities across Malaysia covered under this scheme. Major cities included in the scheme include Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Kota Kinabalu, Miri, Kuantan, Petaling Jaya, Ipoh and Klang.



OYO is also planning to support Malaysia's 'Visit Malaysia 2025' program with such initiatives. With 2023 already looking to be a bumper year for tourism in Malaysia, the government is now planning for long-term growth. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently announced that 2025 will be the next official 'Visit Malaysia Year'. With tourism back in full swing and international attention returning to Malaysia, the next few years leading up to Visit Malaysia 2025 are expected to open new destinations and experiences.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: OYO Hotels & Homes Pvt Ltd

Sectors: Retail & eCommerce, Daily Finance, Real Estate & REIT, Travel & Tourism, Daily News, Regional, Hospitality, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

