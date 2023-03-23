Friday, 24 March 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: INNIO Group INNIO's Wuhan Waste-to-Energy Project Enters Phase II With Commissioning of Six Additional Jenbacher J320 Engines - Jenbacher technology generates 14.9 MW of flexible, scalable, and resilient power from captured landfill gas - enough to power 35,000 homes in Wuhan

- Jenbacher distributor Shenfa continues technical services for installation

- Six additional Jenbacher J320 engines mark 14 engines at the power plant

WUHAN, CHINA, Mar 24, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - INNIO today announced that Wuhan Environmental Investment and Development Co., Ltd (WEID) has commissioned six additional of INNIO's Jenbacher J320 engines for the Wuhan Jiangxia Changshankou Municipal Solid Waste landfill gas (LFG) project. INNIO's distributor, Guangzhou Shenfa Electromechanical Industrial Development Co., Ltd. (Shenfa), provided the project's generator set (gen-set) containers, landfill gas pre-treatment equipment, and NOx reduction equipment. Shenfa will also continue to provide technical services for the customer. The project is now operating with 14 Jenbacher J320 generator sets, delivering a total installed capacity of 14.9 megawatts. This supports the city of Wuhan in achieving its goal of becoming the most sustainable city in China.

Wuhan - INNIO's Wuhan Waste-to-Energy Project

In 2020, WEID turned to INNIO's proven landfill gas power generation technology, selecting eight J320 gen-sets in their Wuhan City Changshankou LFG phase 1 project. The gen-sets were commissioned in April 2021. Convinced by the technological reliability of Jenbacher engines and Shenfa's professional services, WEID purchased six additional J320 gen-sets in April 2022 for Phase II of the LFG project. The project provides enough electricity to power 35,000 homes in Wuhan. The six Jenbacher engines were commissioned in December 2022.



"INNIO continues to move energy forward with our innovative technology and engineering. With our energy solutions and services we actively support the battle to combat climate change," said Dr. Olaf Berlien, president and CEO of INNIO Group. "Our technology now provides even more energy for Wuhan and creates a more sustainable and circular economy."



"The engines within the Jenbacher power generation portfolio can operate on captured landfill and sewage gas, generating power and enabling efficiency while simultaneously reducing environmental pollutants," said Dong Guo, deputy general manager, Shenfa - INNIO's authorized distributor. "Jenbacher engines are flexible, scalable and resilient, meeting the energy, environmental and economic needs of our customers and supporting China in its goal to become carbon neutral by 2060."



"INNIO continues its support of Wuhan's goals to increase the production of renewable and alternative, distributed power," said Wuzhong Han, Operation Manager of Wuhan Changshankou Landfill. "We are very pleased that Jenbacher energy solutions are helping us meet the energy needs for Wuhan in an efficient and sustainable way."



More than 300 Jenbacher J320 generator sets have been delivered across China and are recognized as a leading energy solution and service provider in the segment of power generation.



About Shenfa



Guangzhou Shenfa Electromechanical Industrial Development Co., Ltd. is one of the first technology companies engaged in the development of new environmental protection technologies in South China. The Shenfa Company has long been committed to the sales of large-scale power products and the technological development of energy and environmental protection. It has accumulated rich design and supporting experience and can provide a complete set of services from equipment selection, computer room design, equipment supply, installation and commissioning, and environmental protection construction. The Shenfa Company is guided by diversified business strategy, innovative management concepts, and cutting-edge technical strength, and has developed into a high-tech enterprise integrating the application and development of gas generator sets, complete equipment and after-sales service. Shenfa Company is an authorized sales and service provider for Jenbacher gas engines in China. Its products are widely used in landfill gas, natural gas trigeneration, coal bed gas, petroleum-associated gas, biogas and biomethane power generation industries.



About INNIO



INNIO is a leading energy solution and service provider that empowers industries and communities to make sustainable energy work today. With our product brands Jenbacher and Waukesha and our digital platform myPlant, INNIO offers innovative solutions for the power generation and compression segments that help industries and communities generate and manage energy sustainably while navigating the fast-changing landscape of traditional and green energy sources. We are individual in scope, but global in scale. With our flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services, we are enabling our customers to manage the energy transition along the energy value chain wherever they are in their transition journey.



INNIO is headquartered in Jenbach (Austria), with other primary operations in Waukesha (Wisconsin, U.S.) and Welland (Ontario, Canada). A team of more than 4,000 experts provides life-cycle support to the more than 55,000 delivered engines globally through a service network in more than 100 countries.



INNIO's improved ESG Risk Rating again secures the number one position across more than 500 companies globally in the machinery industry assessed by Sustainalytics. For more information, visit INNIO's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.



