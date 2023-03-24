Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 24, 2023
Friday, 24 March 2023, 12:22 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Eisai
Eisai to Present Research from Oncology Portfolio at The Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2023 Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer

TOKYO, Mar 24, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today the presentation of two abstracts at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2023 Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer (#SGOMtg), which is taking place in-person in Tampa, Florida and virtually from March 25-28.

Notable research to be featured in the Scientific Plenary IX: The Best of the Rest session includes a presentation of real-world outcomes and healthcare resource utilization in patients with recurrent or advanced endometrial carcinoma who were rechallenged with platinum chemotherapy in Europe (Abstract: #17). Also to be presented are data from the LEAP (LEnvatinib And Pembrolizumab) clinical program analyzing tumor-response from the lenvatinib (LENVIMA) plus pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA) arm of the pivotal Phase 3 Study 309/KEYNOTE-775 trial in patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma following at-least one prior platinum-based regimen in any setting (NCT03517449; Abstract: #518).

"We look forward to sharing our data at this year's SGO Annual Meeting, particularly a new study that will be presented in an oral scientific plenary session featuring real-world outcomes in patients with recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer who were rechallenged with platinum chemotherapy," said Dr. Takashi Owa, Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President, Eisai Co., Ltd. "We believe this research is important to the healthcare providers and patients we aim to serve because it is essential to understand treatment dynamics and related outcomes in clinical practice. As a human health care company, we remain steadfast in our commitment to advance the science of cancer medicine through the generation of real-world evidence."

In March 2018, Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada), through an affiliate, entered into a strategic collaboration for the worldwide co-development and co-commercialization of lenvatinib, both as monotherapy and in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy pembrolizumab. To date, more than 10 trials have been initiated under the LEAP clinical program, which is evaluating the combination across multiple tumor types.

This release discusses investigational compounds and investigational uses for FDA-approved products. It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy and safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational compounds or investigational uses of FDA-approved products will successfully complete clinical development or gain FDA approval.

For more information, visit www.eisai.com/news/2023/news202322.html.

Media Inquiries:
Public Relations Department,
Eisai Co., Ltd.
+81-(0)3-3817-5120


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Eisai
Sectors: BioTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Eisai
Mar 23, 2023 12:30 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present New Lecanemab Data, Including Research Evaluating Safety Profile, Clinical Outcomes and Quality of Life Measures, as Well as Other Important Alzheimer's Disease Research, at the AD/PD 2023 Annual Meeting
Mar 20, 2023 10:18 HKT/SGT
Eisai Publishes Societal Value of Lecanemab Using Phase 3 Clarity AD Data in Peer-Reviewed Neurology and Therapy Journal
Mar 14, 2023 10:09 HKT/SGT
U.S. Veterans' Health Administration (VHA) Provides Coverage of LEQEMBI (lecanemab-Irmb) Two Months After LEQEMBI's FDA Accelerated Approval for Veterans Living with Early Stages of Alzheimer's Disease
Mar 10, 2023 14:04 HKT/SGT
Eisai Receives the "Basic Achievement Grand Prize" at the 2023 J-Win Diversity Award
Mar 9, 2023 08:07 HKT/SGT
Eisai Certified as a 2023 Health and Productivity Management Outstanding
Mar 6, 2023 09:58 HKT/SGT
FDA Accepts Eisai's Filing of a Supplemental Biologics License Application and Grants Priority Review for Traditional Approval of LEQEMBITM (lecanemab-irmb) for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease
Mar 2, 2023 09:45 HKT/SGT
Biogen Japan and Eisai Provide Update on Co-Promotion Of Multiple Sclerosis Treatments In Japan
Feb 28, 2023 14:28 HKT/SGT
Biologics License Application for Lecanemab Designated for Priority Review by China National Medical Products Administration
Feb 21, 2023 13:02 HKT/SGT
Dissolution of Bracco-Eisai Joint Venture
Jan 30, 2023 11:50 HKT/SGT
Lecanemab Receives Priority Review Status in Japan
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       