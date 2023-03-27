Monday, 27 March 2023, 13:50 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk. WIKA Books Sales of Rp21.48 Trillion, 20.6% Growth YoY

JAKARTA, Mar 27, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - PT WIJAYA KARYA (Persero) Tbk. [IDX: WIKA] booked sales of Rp21.48 trillion in 2022, a 20.6% growth year-on-year (YoY) compared with Rp17.81 trillion booked in 2021.



WIKA's President Director, Agung Budi Waskito (Agung BW), said that the largest contributors to WIKA's sales performance were the infrastructure and building segment, followed by the industry segment, energy and industrial plant segment, and finally realty and property segment.



"This achievement shows that WIKA's operations has become more sustained and more efficient. This can be seen from WIKA's project burn rate of 39% in 2022, an improvement from 30.2% in 2021. The Company also recorded a higher gross profit margin of 10.3% in 2022, higher than 9.5% in 2021," said Agung BW.



The good operating performance was a result of WIKA's success in completing domestic projects in 2022, such as the Sukamahi Dam in West Java. WIKA has also completed supporting projects for the G20 Summit, such as revitalisation of VVIP terminals at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali and Halim Perdana Kusuma International Airport in Jakarta. WIKA has also completed installation of the 50,000 DWT single point mooring in Pengapon, Central Java to improve national energy resilience.



WIKA Sets Transformation Strategy



Following the achievements in 2022, WIKA has set transformation steps to ensure more prudent project selection, adopting lean construction, stronger digitalisation through closer integration of WIKA's BIM capabilities and ERP systems, and strengthening the Company's financial position.



"Through its transformation strategy, WIKA will have a more effective business process to achieve better results for both project owners and the Company," said Agung BW.



PT WIJAYA KARYA (Persero) Tbk. [IDX: WIKA]



Contact Person:

Mahendra Vijaya

Sekretaris Perusahaan

Email: mahendra.v@wikamail.id





