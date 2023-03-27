Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, March 27, 2023
Monday, 27 March 2023, 14:21 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Educational Manga Prepared as Teaching Tool for school child: "The Secrets of SDGs - Affordable and Clean Energy"

TOKYO, Mar 27, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), in collaboration with Gakken Inc., has prepared and released an educational manga in English introducing MHI Group's energy-related efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7, toward achieving a decarbonized world. Titled "The Secrets of SDGs: Affordable and Clean Energy," the publication, featuring color graphics and easy-to-read text, follows release of an original Japanese-language version in May 2022.


Using a mix of visuals and data, the publication explains MHI Group's various energy-related initiatives targeted at achieving decarbonization, including the Company's innovative power generation technologies, carbon capture systems, etc. It explains how, through diverse efforts, MHI is helping to achieve SDG 7 - Affordable and Clean Energy - in order to address issues impacting the global energy situation today and into the future. The manga pages depict a visit to an MHI factory by two elementary school children, together with their teacher, after learning about the importance of energy. The young visitors are given explanations of how MHI's huge gas turbines play a critical role in generating power, how developments in power generation today enable the use of hydrogen fuel that emits no CO2, etc. The story presents a vision of a sustainable world in the future.

Going forward, MHI Group will continue to convey the importance of contributing to the SDGs to the young people who will be the generation of tomorrow. It will also continue to grow as a company that contributes to the realization of a sustainable world - for the benefit of our planet and everyone who inhabits it.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Energy, Alternatives, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Links

http://www.mhi.com

https://www.mhi.com/rss/

https://www.facebook.com/mhi.ltd/

https://twitter.com/MHI_Group

https://www.youtube.com/user/DiscoverMHI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-heavy-industries/

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Mar 24, 2023 09:26 HKT/SGT
MHI and PLN Nusantara Power to Investigate Co-Firing with Hydrogen, Ammonia and Biomass in Indonesia's Power Plants
Mar 24, 2023 09:17 HKT/SGT
MHI Thermal Systems to Launch 22 Models of Residential-use Room Air Conditioners for the Japanese Market in 2023 (Domestic sales only)
Mar 17, 2023 21:35 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Power IDS to Upgrade Steam Turbine Generators at Incineration Plant in Taiwan
Mar 16, 2023 09:51 HKT/SGT
MHIET Releases SGP M2000, a New Natural Gas Engine Cogeneration System
Mar 9, 2023 12:40 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Achieves #1 Global Gas Turbine Market Share in 2022 According to McCoy Power Report
Mar 7, 2023 18:26 HKT/SGT
Expansion of MHIAEL Aero Engine Facility in Komaki, Aichi
Mar 3, 2023 15:22 HKT/SGT
EPC Consortium of Mitsubishi Power, TIC and Sargent & Lundy to Build Entergy Texas' New, Cleaner and More Reliable Power Station
Feb 28, 2023 15:41 HKT/SGT
Success Achieved in "Next-Generation Oilless Cryogenic ORC Turbine Generator" Operation by Liquid Nitrogen
Feb 16, 2023 09:35 HKT/SGT
MHI Group Presents "Best Innovation 2022" Awards for Activities that Contribute to Mitigating Impacts on the Global Environment
Feb 15, 2023 10:17 HKT/SGT
Three partners build a demonstration system for CO2NNEX for e-methane, a digital platform for visualizing CO2 emissions across e-methane value chain and transferring e-methane's environmental value
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       