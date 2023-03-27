Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Monday, 27 March 2023, 21:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: FeedbackFruits
FeedbackFruits Launches the Enhanced Version of Their Team Based Learning Tool for Digitizing Collaboration
The new Team Based Learning tool aims to drive student engagement and collaboration through streamlining team-based learning across modalities.

AMSTERDAM, Mar 27, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - FeedbackFruits has released the new Team Based Learning, an LMS-integrated tool designed to digitize and scale collaborative learning across all course sizes and modalities.


Team Based Learning supports and enhances the facilitation of the entire team-based learning (TBL) process, a collaborative learning approach that gives students the possibility to apply their knowledge to solve single or multiple problems.

The development of the tool was initiated in collaboration with Deakin University and IE Business School, where TBL is one of the prominent pedagogical approaches. Both institutions wanted to develop an easy-to-use, LMS-integrated tool to accommodate different elements of TBL. The initial version of the tool was launched to help automate the individual Readiness Assurance Test (iRAT) and team Readiness Assurance Test (tRAT). FeedbackFruits then continued to work with Deakin University over the past year to further expand the tool's capacity to cover all the major steps of the TBL process.

The new Team Based Learning presents several functionalities that support and optimize each stage of the TBL process. With the ability to add engaging pre-work assignments, adjust activity timing, decide on group representatives, and configure peer evaluation steps, instructors can streamline a complete collaborative activity in any modality. At the same time, students enjoy a meaningful learning experience where collaboration, autonomy, and accountability are maintained.

Dr. Svetlana Stevanovic emphasized the tool's capacity for facilitating meaningful collaborative activities:

"I used FeedbackFruits for my first-year unit. The unit has a team-based learning component where students are expected to collaborate to reach a consensus on a specific topic/research question. They are required to do some reading before the class. The unit runs online and in person. I used Team Based Learning to facilitate peer assessment and integrate the quiz into the studio. The enrollment process worked well and enabled students to participate in groups. Students were actively engaged and liked the classes."

For Joost Verdoorn, Chief Product Officer of FeedbackFruits, the launch marks an exciting chapter in the company's story of driving effective pedagogy: "With this release, we show that FeedbackFruits is dedicated to supporting innovative and proven teaching methods, allowing students worldwide to enjoy better and more meaningful learning experiences."

Since its first iteration, the tool has been adopted at 39 institutions worldwide and helped faculties create 197 courses with 865 TBL activities.

About FeedbackFruits

FeedbackFruits is an EdTech scale-up based in Amsterdam whose mission is to drive student engagement while increasing teacher productivity. The platform encompasses a range of learning activities such as self & peer assessment, online discussion, and team-based learning. The company is currently supporting over 100 institutions worldwide with 90+ employees. For more information, press only: marketing@feedbackfruits.com

Contact Information
Irmak Ozgenoglu
Marketing Manager
irmak@feedbackfruits.com

SOURCE: FeedbackFruits


Topic: Press release summary
Source: FeedbackFruits
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Digitalization, Education
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
FeedbackFruits Launches the Enhanced Version of Their Team Based Learning Tool for Digitizing Collaboration  
Mar 27, 2023 21:30 HKT/SGT
Yeahka Announces 2022 Annual Results  
Mar 27, 2023 20:36 HKT/SGT
DENSO Wins Silver Medal at the 10th International Abilympics  
Monday, March 27, 2023 6:37:00 PM
Palladium One Discovers New High-Grade Nickel - Copper Zone 3.5 kms from the Smoke Lake Zone, Tyko Nickel - Copper Project, Canada  
Mar 27, 2023 18:30 HKT/SGT
Palladium One Discovers New High-Grade Nickel - Copper Zone 3.5 kms from the Smoke Lake Zone, Tyko Nickel - Copper Project, Canada  
Mar 27, 2023 18:30 HKT/SGT
Hitachi Continuously Selected as CDP Supplier Engagement Leader  
Monday, March 27, 2023 5:52:00 PM
Samaiden Gets Bursa Approval for the transfer to Main Market  
Mar 27, 2023 17:40 HKT/SGT
Messe Munchen brings first multimodal trade fair for logistics services to Singapore  
Mar 27, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
Educational Manga Prepared as Teaching Tool for school child: "The Secrets of SDGs - Affordable and Clean Energy"  
Monday, March 27, 2023 2:21:00 PM
Mazda: Conclusion of offsite corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) on solar power generation
  
Monday, March 27, 2023 1:52:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Connected America 2023
28  -  29   March
Dallas, Texas
BuildTech Asia 2023
28  -  30   March
Singapore
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
4  -  5   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
RETAIL EXECUTIVE SUMMIT 2023
6   April
Singapore
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
SMART CYBERSECURITY SUMMIT 2023
13   April
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
EDUtech Philippines 2023
19  -  20   April
Manila, Philippines
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
DATA & AI LEADERS SUMMIT 2023
27   April
Singapore
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
InsurTech Leaders Summit
24  -  25   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
World CyberCon Middle East
27   July
World CyberCon Middle East
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       