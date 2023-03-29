Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Tuesday, 28 March 2023
Cority Software Inc
New Digital Badge Program Elevates Cority Software Users as Platform Experts
Online learning tool boosts employee engagement, enables sharable verification of skills

TORONTO, ON, Mar 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading global enterprise EHS (Environmental Health & Safety) software provider Cority announced today the launch of a Digital Badge Program to enable Cority users to celebrate training accomplishments and visually demonstrate their proficiency with Cority's best-in-class platform. As adoption of Cority's products grows across a spectrum of industries worldwide, the new program allows users to earn virtual badges, publicly share their successes, and immediately validate their expertise. Companies in turn gain assurance that employees are current with core competencies that impact daily operations, boost productivity, and increase profitability.

The Digital Badge Program is the latest employee-centric approach to EHS training from Cority Academy, which began in January 2022. The online learning platform, which employs gamification to engage employees with dynamic modules and quizzes, teaches Cority customers how to effectively use, adopt, and optimize the broad spectrum of EHS, Sustainability, and Quality software solutions that Cority offers.

Online learning and digital badging are powerful tools for employee engagement and professional development. A recent study from Research.com found that 90 percent of poll respondents preferred online learning to traditional learning methods, finding it more conducive to learning on the job.

"Cority is committed to providing users with unparalleled online learning tools that elevate their experience and benefit their organizations," said Amanda Smith, Cority's vice president of solutions marketing and enablement. "We partner with customers to empower people to make a difference and ensure employees are set up for success by creating customized programs that grow and flex with the unique and ever-evolving needs of the organization."

Seventeen badges, awarded for proficiency in topic areas ranging from individual clouds, such as Safety or Environmental, to platform-centric tools such as Business Rules, are available today, and more are being planned. Users earn badges when they complete any of Cority's curated learning paths and achieve a minimum score of 80.

Digital badges provide their earners with the ability to showcase their credentials with others virtually - on social media, as a direct link with potential employers, and as an addition to an email signature.

Each digital badge has a unique URL that includes metadata verifying the badge issuer and recipient, as well as the criteria for earning the badge. This allows current and prospective employers to validate a Cority digital badge holder's competencies and skills with a single click.

Cority's consistent recognition as a leader in Verdantix's benchmark Green Quadrant for EHS Software report over the past five years has led many organizations to increasingly view its platform as an industry standard and seek employees trained to leverage its solutions.

"Experience with the software is in high demand, creating a valuable opportunity for our users," added Smith. "Not only can they become internal experts and resources for existing teams, but they can also publicly showcase their sought-after skills."

Standing out in today's competitive market is critical, and according to a study by LinkedIn, profiles with certifications and badges are viewed six times more often than the average profile.

The Digital Badge Program's pilot launched on March 27. The program is set to be available to all Cority customers by April 10.

