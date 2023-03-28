Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 12:42 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota to Establish a New Company to Promote the Fuji Motorsports Forest Project
Fuji Speedway to Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the New Company

Toyota City, Japan, Mar 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) will establish a new company, Fuji Motorsports Forest, Inc., on April 3 to promote the Fuji Motorsports Forest Project. Fuji International Speedway Co., Ltd. will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the new company after Toyota receives a part of the shares held by Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. and Taisei Corporation.


With this new structure, we will further strengthen cooperation with Fuji Speedway, Fuji Speedway Hotel, Fuji Motorsports Museum, and Toyota Fudosan Co., Ltd., which is in charge of area development, to continue making Fuji a place where people who enjoy or work in motorsports, adults and children alike will want to visit.

Click here (https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/37094898.html) for an overview of the Fuji Motorsports Forest Project and a message from Akio Toyoda (April 6, 2022).


Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
