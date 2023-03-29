Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 18:43 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CITIC Telecom CPC CITIC Telecom CPC Launches its 3rd Security Operations Center Unveils Next-Generation Comprehensive Security and Maintenance Services

HONG KONG, Mar 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), officially launches its Security Operations Center (SOC) in Shanghai, providing enterprises with advanced security protection and operational services. The new SOC will leverage high-availability security information and event management (SIEM) platform, comprehensive security dashboard, effective security orchestration, automation and response system, and 7x24 professional security team of CITIC Telecom CPC as a strong backbone to roll out next-generation SOC comprehensive security and maintenance services, strengthening security defense capabilities and enhancing the operational efficiency of enterprises across industries.

(From left to right) Mr. Wu Dong, Director, Information and Technology Department, CITIC Group, Mr. Taylor Lam, Chief Strategy Officer, CITIC Telecom CPC and Ms. Amy Li, Executive Vice President, China Entercom officiate at the launch ceremony of the 3rd SOC

With the rapid development of the digital economy, the global network security landscape remains challenging. The ever-changing security attack vectors have increased the number of network security incidents. Enterprises need to speed up and enhance their technology innovations from the perspectives of the industry value chain and overall business in order to elevate their overall security capability. CITIC Telecom CPC has two round-the-clock SOCs in Hong Kong and Guangzhou. The third SOC in Shanghai not only provides enterprises in Mainland China with superior cloud and network security service capabilities but also plays an active role in supporting international enterprises with business operations in China. The new SOC in Shanghai is certified with a series of international certifications and is fully complied with China's local policies and regulations. All three 7x24 SOCs are equipped with platform-based, automated and intelligent operational capabilities, as well as localized professional services at international standards, creating a full spectrum of security service framework in building comprehensive security capabilities such as security, monitoring, proactive alerts, management and risk control. Not only do the SOCs help enterprises with their transformation from "security development " to "security operations", but also drive and upgrade their overall security operational capability to become more practical, systematic and platform-based.



Mr. Brook Wong, Chief Executive Officer of CITIC Telecom CPC said, "In line with national policies and the development of a digital China, the exponential growth of innovative services from various industries and enterprises, cross-border data flow from enterprises and increased demands for information security and data compliance systems, we have empowered customers across industries with advanced security innovations, invested more resources to strengthen our capabilities in security services and technology innovations, and officially launched our third SOC in Shanghai. The new SOC not only demonstrates our strong commitment to "Strive for Service Excellence", but also provides fully integrated cloud, network and security solutions, and differentiated information security protection. It is instrumental in bolstering the overall cyber defense capabilities of enterprises and fostering high-quality development of the digital economy while creating innovative and sustainable values for our community."



CITIC Telecom CPC SOC Core Capabilities Cover 3 Key Areas:



Innovative Technologies Create "Closed-loop Management Capabilities" for Security Events

Our highly-recognized and ever-enhancing security information and event management (SIEM) platform has created "closed-loop management capabilities" for security events to track up to billions of events on a daily basis, detect potential security threats for enterprises, identify threats in a timely and accurate manner, take immediate actions, provide a summary report of all security events and improve the efficiency of handling enterprise security incidents, enabling enterprises to take the lead in threat prediction, perception and responses.



High-availability Service Platform

High availability and visualized platform create a "cluster effect" of security operations and maintenance. The platform is operated in a Tier III+, ISO9001, ISO20000 and ISO27001 certified data center, which ensures uninterrupted operations of underlying services and provides customers with an upper-level online portal, revealing in real-time the security posture of enterprises and various critical data that is of concern to them.



International Professional Team

CITIC Telecom CPC's security experts and professional customer service team have obtained multiple domestic and international security certifications including CISSP, CCSP, SSCP, CEH, CHFI, CISA, CISM, CRISC, CISP, etc. Their diverse set of security skills and experiences have built up a strong backbone for enterprise security protection. The team provides multilingual support (Mandarin, Cantonese, English, Japanese, etc.), 7x24x365 services and a professional incident handling process, enabling real-time responses, regular reviews, trends analysis and high-quality information security services for enterprises.



Integrating Full-stack Cloud, Network, Intelligence and Security Solutions to Unveil Next-Generation Comprehensive SOC Security and Maintenance Services



Leveraging over 20 years of cloud, network, intelligent and security experiences, robust information security services capabilities, powerful computing algorithms and AI technology in the industry, CITIC Telecom CPC is committed to unveiling next-generation comprehensive security and maintenance services through the new SOC. Not only does it provide one-stop comprehensive security analysis and event management services including pre-event detection, immediate responses during events, and post-event summary through TrustCSI(TM) MSS, it also offers a range of professional information security services through TrustCSI(TM) IAS including asset management, risk assessment, penetration testing, offensive and defensive exercises. These services help customers proactively identify potential security risks, promptly patch vulnerabilities, regularly evaluate security defenses, and develop ever-enhancing "lifecycle" security solutions, creating a reliable and managed information security defense for enterprises.



About CITIC Telecom CPC



We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (CITIC Telecom CPC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT(TM) private network solutions, TrustCSI(TM) information security solutions, DataHOUSE(TM) cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD(TM) cloud computing solutions.



With the motto "Innovation Never Stops," we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.



With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect over 160 points of presence (POPs), 60 SDWAN gateways, 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services comply with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers. For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com



Media Contacts:

Catherine Yuen

CITIC Telecom CPC

T: (+852) 2170 7536

E: catherine.yuen@citictel-cpc.com





Topic: Construction of Facility

Source: CITIC Telecom CPC

Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Cloud & Enterprise, CyberSecurity, Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

