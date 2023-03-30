Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, March 30, 2023
Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 15:16 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Whitbread and Fujitsu sign a multimillion technology service partnership deal to bolster IT services in Premier Inn and restaurant brands
News Facts:
- The contract builds on 35-year relationship between the businesses
- Net Zero commitments underpinned by the deal
- Customers and 35,000 employees to benefit from improvements to technology services

TOKYO, Mar 29, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced a five-year partnership deal worth GBP57.9 million with Whitbread, one of the UK's favorite hospitality companies.

The contract, which builds on an existing 35-year relationship between the two companies, will see Fujitsu delivering modernized and proactive Outlet focused IT services which support the 35,000 employees across Premier Inn, Beefeater, Bar+Block and other brands - giving the Whitbread teams greater freedom to focus on providing excellent customer service.

Germany is an important growth market for Whitbread, with significant expansion underway and this contract will support this by providing outlet and corporate on-site support across the region, boosting region-specific technical knowledge for help desks, and adapting support to align with Central European Time and local holidays.

Neil Clark, Account Director at Fujitsu Services Ltd., said:
"We are delighted to have signed this contract with Whitbread, which reinforces our long-standing relationship and further demonstrates our ability to deliver value for our customers.

"Our modernized services effortlessly embed within Whitbread and reduce disruption to their customers by using analytics to detect and correct issues before they impact the end-user.

"As Whitbread continues to go from strength to strength across Europe, we are looking forward to implementing our services throughout their business operations to support future change and digital transformation as one of their premier IT partners."

In addition to the services which upgrade Whitbread's offering, the contract cements a long-standing and shared sustainability commitment between the two organizations to achieve net zero.

Rajeet Nair, Head of Technology Operations at Whitbread:
"We are delighted to extend our long standing relationship with Fujitsu in this new "customer focused" service, which provides support to our teams particularly in our Hotels and Restaurants, enabling them to focus on our customers and aligns with our wider business goals and ambition to continue be the leader in our sector/region. The new contract with Fujitsu will help drive the right behavior through data insights and explore new modern channels for service engagement."

Ben Fricke, Procurement & Supply Chain Director at Whitbread:
"And as a company that leads the hospitality sector on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, we are committed to our net-zero goal and are excited to work alongside Fujitsu on this journey as we expand and continue to provide exceptional experiences for our customers."

(1) The contract will start at the beginning of April 2023 and run for five years.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Fujitsu Ltd
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Fujitsu Ltd Links

http://www.fujitsu.com

https://plus.google.com/+Fujitsu

https://www.facebook.com/FujitsuJapan

https://twitter.com/Fujitsu_Global

https://www.youtube.com/user/FujitsuOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fujitsu/

Fujitsu Ltd
Mar 28, 2023 09:17 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu launches new cloud-based platform for healthcare sector in Japan, promoting personalized healthcare and drug development
Mar 23, 2023 19:28 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Announces Start of Acceptance Period of Takeover Offer for GK Software
Mar 23, 2023 10:14 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Osaka University develop new quantum computing architecture, accelerating progress toward practical application of quantum computers
Mar 22, 2023 15:45 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu named a "Nadeshiko Brand" company for promoting women's success
Mar 17, 2023 09:31 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Small Research Lab program strengthens industry-academia collaboration with growing global R&D network
Mar 17, 2023 09:13 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Ochanomizu University establish new AI ethics research lab, leveraging AI technologies to promote gender equality
Mar 8, 2023 09:18 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and University of Toronto optimize network transformation with Digital Annealer to help customers significantly cut network operations costs
Mar 2, 2023 09:07 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu wins bid in Finland to modernize software development for Helsinki Region transit authority
Mar 1, 2023 16:42 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu announces the acquisition of GK Software through a voluntary public takeover offer
Mar 1, 2023 09:17 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu Limited Announces Recruitment Plans
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       