

NEW YORK, NY, Mar 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - US3R is proud to announce the launch of its off-chain data infra for Web3. The realm of Web3 and dApps is growing quickly and is full of exciting advancements. Even with ups and downs in the market, developers are still very interested in this area. However, dApps are currently mostly used for finance and fintech purposes, and data storage is limited to static files. In contrast to Web2, storing dynamic data on the blockchain is expensive and slow, making it difficult for it to be used by the masses. Fortunately, US3R has come forth and answered to the challenge. The platform was founded by Liang, a Web3 veteran and serial builder formerly with Bitmain and Binance, and operation specialist Eddy, Director of several Web3 organizations in Hong Kong and Singapore and an ex-executive from fortune 50 companies. US3R has embarked on a path to empower developers with decentralized, programmable, and off-chain storage similar to firebase, so that developers could easily model and build data intensive application with high volume of user-generated content, which is not suitable to be stored on-chain. US3R Network aims to redefine the decentralized storage and usage of user data, empowering developers to build dApps capable of reaching tens of millions of users, returning control over their own data to internet users. US3R Network offers a much-needed decentralized, off-chain data storage solution for developers. Unlike on-chain data storage, it is significantly faster and more cost-effective. The platform also offers a backend API interface that is like traditional ones. With US3R, developers no longer need to manage their own servers. They can simply define their data models and perform CRUD operations as they would with a typical web2 backend. One of US3R Network's core features for developers is off-chain decentralized mutable data storage. The network and its underlying data are entirely open, allowing developers to confidently build applications without fear of APIs being shut down. Additionally, developers can access users' existing public data based on user authorization, making it easier to develop applications that leverage pre-existing data. For users, applications developed with US3R Network offer open and portable data, meaning that their data will not be locked within a single application. Users can access their data across different applications, allowing for a more personalized and intelligent experience based on their preferences. In essence, US3R Network gives each user their own database portable across applications, which greatly improves the efficiency, privacy, and security of user data. To achieve its vision, US3R is building a decentralized Platform-as-a-Service to make it much easier for developers to adopt its decentralized dynamic storage in addition to smart contracts. This innovative approach creates a powerful platform that has the potential to become the AWS of Web3, enabling developers to create applications that were previously impossible. The platform's potential has captured the attention of renowned investors, such as DHVC, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm, which led a seed round in US3R Network. This investment is a testament to the disruptive potential of US3R in the current Web3 space and its potential to become a foundational building block of Web3 ecosystem. We are excited to see the impact that this project will have on the future of Web3 development. Social Links

