Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi Energy to support the transmission of increasing volumes of sustainable electricity to California Modernizing HVDC link from Utah to California to supply low-carbon, reliable electricity to one of the United States' largest energy markets

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Mar 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader advancing a sustainable energy future for all, is selected to modernize the Intermountain Power Project (IPP) power transmission link between Utah and the Los Angeles area of California, increasing system reliability and efficiency. The selection was made by the Intermountain Power Agency (IPA), which generates electricity in Utah for consumers principally across Utah and California.(1) This project is important for meeting demand for power in the region and to shift toward more sustainable energy sources.



Hitachi Energy will supply two high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations to replace the existing HVDC converter stations first built by Hitachi Energy in 1986.(2)



Today, IPP transmits up to 2,400 megawatts (MW) of electricity over 785 km (488 miles) from Delta, Utah to Adelanto, California. The new system will use state-of-the-art Hitachi Energy HVDC technology to increase efficiency and reliability and improve the availability of power to customers in the region.



This order is part of "IPP Renewed," a transformational project that will retire the existing coal- fueled generation plant at the IPP site in Utah and introduce new generating units capable of using CO2-free green hydrogen. IPP will use renewable energy to produce hydrogen as fuel in the plant, in one of the industry's largest planned green hydrogen production systems. The new generating units will be designed to use 30 percent hydrogen fuel at start-up, transitioning to 100 percent hydrogen fuel by 2045.3



"After almost 40 years of close and successful collaboration, we are delighted to be selected once again by Intermountain Power Agency to modernize this vitally important power infrastructure and bring next-generation renewable energy to the people of California," said Niklas Persson, Managing Director at Hitachi Energy's Grid Integration business. "This project will help to ensure a reliable and stable power supply for the Los Angeles area and support California's ambitious renewable energy and zero-carbon targets."



"We're pleased to be working with Hitachi Energy once again to further strengthen the power grid," said Cameron Cowan, Intermountain Power Agency General Manager. "The Intermountain Power Project represents nearly four decades of successful regional energy cooperation. Modernizing our Southern Transmission System will enable many more decades of delivering the energy resources that our participants want and need."



Hitachi Energy has partnered with Quanta Services, Inc. (Quanta) to provide a turnkey project solution for the IPP, including managing the HVDC construction and building installation at the Delta and Adelanto project sites. Quanta is an industry leader providing specialized infrastructure solutions to the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline, and energy industries. The collaboration with Quanta is designed to leverage the core competencies of the two companies to deliver a best-in-class solution for the project.



Hitachi Energy's scope of supply includes design, engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning of the HVDC converter stations. Uniquely, the new stations will be built in parallel to the existing system, allowing the continued transmission of electricity throughout the project and minimizing downtime when switching to the new equipment.



Hitachi Energy's HVDC solution combines world-leading expertise in HVDC converter valves; the MACH digital control platform4, converter power transformers and high-voltage switchgear; as well as system studies, design and engineering, supply, installation supervision and commissioning.



Hitachi Energy pioneered commercial HVDC technology almost 70 years ago and has delivered more than half of the world's HVDC projects.



About Hitachi Energy Ltd.



Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries.



Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.



About Hitachi, Ltd.



Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of



Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.





