Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi High-Tech Selected as CDP Supplier Engagement Leader for Two Consecutive Years Evaluated on initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions in collaboration with suppliers

TOKYO, Mar 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation ("Hitachi High-Tech") today announced that it was selected as Supplier Engagement Leader, the highest rating in the Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) assessment performed by CDP, an non-governmental organization headquartered in the UK that conducts global environmental surveys and discloses information. The companies chosen for the Leaderboard in FY2022 were those that made the top 8% in rankings for supplier engagement strategy. This is the second consecutive year to be selected for our actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the entire Hitachi High-Tech supply chain. In December 2022, Hitachi High-Tech was recognized by CDP for "A List" in "Climate Change", and the second-highest leadership level: "A- List" in "Water Security". In addition to that, Hitachi High-Tech has also received the highest rating for supplier engagement.



In 2022, the Hitachi High-Tech Group formulated "Sustainability 2030"(1) declaration in order to help heighten each employee's awareness of the need to create value driven by societal issues, and to accelerate our initiatives for Materiality(2). By promoting our business strategies, and planning proposals that link all businesses to sustainability, we will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society, including climate change countermeasures.



About CDP's Supplier Engagement Rating (SER)



The Supplier Engagement Rating evaluates how effectively companies are collaborating with suppliers to tackle the challenges of climate change. Companies who complete the full CDP Climate Change Questionnaire will be evaluated based on their responses to questions from four areas: "Governance", "Targets", "Scope 3 Emissions" and "Supplier Engagement".



Hitachi High-Tech's Environmental Initiatives



As a member of the wider Hitachi Group, Hitachi High-Tech Group is pushing forward with initiatives to achieve carbon neutrality throughout our entire value chain by FY2050, all in service of our environmental vision and fulfilling the Long-term Environment Targets put forth in Hitachi Environmental Innovation 2050*3. Through these initiatives, Hitachi High-Tech has achieved carbon neutrality in seven facilities since 2018 and aims to achieve carbon neutrality at all business sites (factories and offices) by FY2027.



Hitachi High-Tech is also working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout our whole supply chain. Specifically, the Hitachi Green Procurement Guidelines*4 are shared with our



procurement partners and other such companies that we work with, and by calling on them to promote environmental conservation and reduce environmental impact we compel them to make initiatives in tackling climate change, such as cutting greenhouse gas emissions and increasing energy efficiency.



On the back of this encouraging SER Leaderboard ranking, Hitachi High-Tech Group will, together with our fellow Group companies and partners, promote carbon neutral initiatives and continue to aim toward contributing to a sustainable global environment.



(1) Sustainability 2030: Please refer to the press release on 14th June 2022 Hitachi High-Tech's "Sustainability 2030" declaration

(2) Materiality: Further information about Hitachi High-Tech Group's Materiality

(3) Hitachi Environmental Innovation 2050: Long-term goals established to aim toward building a "decarbonized society," a "resource efficient society" and a "harmonized society with nature" by 2050, set out under the vision that "Hitachi will resolve environmental issues and achieve both a higher quality of life and a sustainable society through its Social Innovation Business in collaborative creation with its stakeholders," which Hitachi instituted as its Environmental Vision. www.hitachi.com/environment/vision/index.html

(4) Hitachi Green Procurement Guidelines: A booklet shared with our procurement partners that summarizes our fundamental views on the procurement of components and products with consideration to the Earth's environment by our subsidiaries, our requirements of our procurement partners and other such matters. The conduct expected from procurement partners is summarized in the Hitachi Group Sustainable Procurement Guidelines, and the operational guidelines for substantive "green" procurement listed in the Hitachi Green Procurement Guidelines. This provides our procurement partners with a clear and easy-to-understand overview of the Hitachi Group's initiatives and requirements. www.hitachi.com/procurement/csr/index.html



Hitachi High-Tech's Sustainability Initiatives - www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/en/company/sustainability/



Hitachi High-Tech's Climate Change Countermeasures - bit.ly/3lUJC82



About CDP



CDP is a non-governmental organization that seeks to promote and disclose information on the initiatives taken by businesses and communities in tackling environmental issues, including climate change, water security and forest conservation, based on requests from figures around the world who are concerned with environmental issues, such as institutional investors. Established in the UK in 2000, CDP collects, analyzes, and evaluates information on the environmental initiatives of major companies around the world, and annually designates an "A List" of companies that were the most outstanding in their initiatives and information transparency in climate change, water security and forest conservation. https://www.cdp.net/ja



About Hitachi High-Tech



Hitachi High-Tech, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including manufacture and sales of clinical analyzers, biotechnology products, and analytical instruments, semiconductor manufacturing equipment and analysis equipment. and providing high value-added solutions in fields of social & industrial infrastructures and mobility, etc. The company's consolidated revenues for FY 2021 were approx. JPY 576.8 billion [USD

5.1 billion]. For further information, visit https://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/en/



