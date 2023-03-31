|
|Thursday, 30 March 2023, 16:42 HKT/SGT
|
Source: mazda
|
HIROSHIMA, Japan, Mar 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for February 2023 are summarized below.
I. Production
1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in February 2023 increased 19.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in February 2023]
CX-5: 28,211 units (down 6.2% year on year)
MAZDA3: 10,524 units (up 29.3%)
CX-30: 8,386 units (up 87.4%)
2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in February 2023 increased 21.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in February 2023]
CX-30: 12,575 units (up 12.9% year on year)
MAZDA3: 6,170 units (up 2.8%)
CX-3: 4,210 units (up 547.7%)
II. Domestic Sales
Mazda's domestic sales volume in February 2023 decreased 6.9% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles.
Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.2% (down 2.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 4.0% total market share (down 1.2 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in February 2023]
CX-60: 4,371 units
CX-30: 2,214 units (up 3.9%)
MAZDA2: 1,628 units (down 46.8%)
III. Exports
Mazda's export volume in February 2023 increased 8.9% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.
[Exports of key models in February 2023]
CX-5: 25,502 units (down 19.4% year on year)
MAZDA3: 8,877 units (up 6.7%)
CX-9: 5,259 units (down 12.7%)
IV. Global Sales
Mazda's global sales volume in February 2023 decreased 2.3% year on year due to decreased sales in China.
[Global sales of key models in February 2023]
CX-5: 26,853 units (down 14.9% year on year)
CX-30: 15,992 units (up 0.1%)
MAZDA3: 12,396 units (down 21.7%)
For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2023/202303/230330b.html.
Topic: Press release summary
Source: mazda
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|