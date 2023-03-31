Thursday, 30 March 2023, 16:42 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: mazda Mazda Production and Sales Results for February 2023

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Mar 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for February 2023 are summarized below.



I. Production



1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in February 2023 increased 19.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in February 2023]

CX-5: 28,211 units (down 6.2% year on year)

MAZDA3: 10,524 units (up 29.3%)

CX-30: 8,386 units (up 87.4%)



2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in February 2023 increased 21.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in February 2023]

CX-30: 12,575 units (up 12.9% year on year)

MAZDA3: 6,170 units (up 2.8%)

CX-3: 4,210 units (up 547.7%)



II. Domestic Sales



Mazda's domestic sales volume in February 2023 decreased 6.9% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles.



Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.2% (down 2.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 4.0% total market share (down 1.2 points).



[Domestic sales of key models in February 2023]

CX-60: 4,371 units

CX-30: 2,214 units (up 3.9%)

MAZDA2: 1,628 units (down 46.8%)



III. Exports



Mazda's export volume in February 2023 increased 8.9% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.



[Exports of key models in February 2023]

CX-5: 25,502 units (down 19.4% year on year)

MAZDA3: 8,877 units (up 6.7%)

CX-9: 5,259 units (down 12.7%)



IV. Global Sales



Mazda's global sales volume in February 2023 decreased 2.3% year on year due to decreased sales in China.



[Global sales of key models in February 2023]

CX-5: 26,853 units (down 14.9% year on year)

CX-30: 15,992 units (up 0.1%)

MAZDA3: 12,396 units (down 21.7%)



For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2023/202303/230330b.html.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: mazda

Sectors: Automotive

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

