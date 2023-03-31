Thursday, 30 March 2023, 18:33 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd Honda: Production, Sales and Export Results for February 2023

TOKYO, Mar 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2023.



February 2023

Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 3 months

Production outside Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease

Worldwide production: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease



Sales in the Japanese Market



February 2023

Total sales in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

New vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease

Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY decrease in 6 months



Exports from Japan



February 2023

Total exports from Japan: 5th consecutive month of YOY decrease



For the full report, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2023/c230330eng.html.





