  • Friday, March 31, 2023
Thursday, 30 March 2023, 18:33 HKT/SGT
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Honda: Production, Sales and Export Results for February 2023

TOKYO, Mar 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2023.


February 2023
Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 3 months
Production outside Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease
Worldwide production: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease

Sales in the Japanese Market

February 2023
Total sales in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
New vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY decrease in 6 months

Exports from Japan

February 2023
Total exports from Japan: 5th consecutive month of YOY decrease

For the full report, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2023/c230330eng.html.


