Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 31, 2023
Thursday, 30 March 2023, 18:41 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Honda: Notice of Change in Capital Structure of Hitachi Astemo including Capital Participation of JIC Capital

TOKYO, Mar 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. ("Hitachi"), Honda Motor Co., Ltd ("Honda"), JICC-01 Limited Partnership ("JICC-01") managed by JICC-01 G.K., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of JIC Capital, Ltd. ("JICC") and Hitachi Astemo, Ltd. ("Hitachi Astemo") have today agreed capital participation of JICC on Hitachi Astemo and change in its capital structure. Based on this agreement, the ownership ratio of voting rights for Hitachi Astemo will be changed from Hitachi : Honda = 66.6% : 33.4% to Hitachi : Honda : JICC-01 = 40.0% : 40.0% : 20.0% in September 2023. For this change in Hitachi Astemo's capital structure, Hitachi Astemo plans to issue class shares to JICC-01 and purchases a certain number of shares of its common stock held by Hitachi, using a portion of the funds raised through the issuance of class shares. In the meantime, Honda plans to purchase a certain number of shares of Hitachi Astemo's common stock from Hitachi and also plans to transfer all of its common shares of Hitachi Astemo Electric Motor Systems, Ltd. ("Hitachi Astemo EMS") to Hitachi Astemo, and in exchange Honda will acquire common shares of Hitachi Astemo which will be newly issued. As a result of the share transfer from Honda, Hitachi Astemo will make Hitachi Astemo EMS a wholly owned subsidiary to integrate Hitachi EMS strategically and optimize and strengthen further the strategy for electric powertrain.


Purpose and Background

After the management integration of Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Keihin Corporation, Showa Corporation, and Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd., Hitachi Astemo has established its position as a global mega supplier which provides competitive mobility solutions in the CASE field by combining the strengths of each supplier and leveraging the relationships with existing shareholders Hitachi and Honda.

As the automobile and motorcycle industries are currently facing a revolution, Hitachi Astemo aims to realize sustainable growth and consolidate its position as a global mega supplier by leveraging its competitive software development technology with accelerating investment in advanced technologies such as electric powertrains for automobiles, autonomous driving/advanced driver assistance systems, advanced chassis and next-generation motorcycles.

For achieving the above purpose, Hitachi Astemo and its shareholders, Hitachi and Honda, came to the conclusion that, taking IPO into consideration, it would be desirable that Hitachi and Honda, as existing shareholders, support Hitachi Astemo's growth on an equal position and invite JICC as a new joint partner to utilize its extensive track record of investment and support, including in the automotive industry, as well as its knowledge and information network based on that experience in order to realize Hitachi Astemo's sustained growth.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd Links

http://www.honda.com

https://plus.google.com/110355594819754396833

https://www.facebook.com/HondaJP

https://twitter.com/HondaJP

https://www.youtube.com/user/HondaJPPR

https://jp.linkedin.com/company/honda

Honda Motor Co, Ltd
Mar 30, 2023 18:33 HKT/SGT
Honda: Production, Sales and Export Results for February 2023
Mar 15, 2023 20:16 HKT/SGT
Honda Announces Next Steps in Preparation for U.S. EV Production
Mar 15, 2023 20:12 HKT/SGT
Honda and KPIT Technologies Reach Basic Agreement on Partnership for Software Development
Mar 7, 2023 10:41 HKT/SGT
Honda Reveals New Prototype Autonomous Work Vehicle at CONEXPO 2023
Mar 6, 2023 09:43 HKT/SGT
Honda's Zero Emission Stationary Fuel Cell Provides Back Up Power to a Data Center
Mar 1, 2023 08:09 HKT/SGT
LG Energy Solution and Honda Break Ground for New Joint Venture EV Battery Plant in Ohio
Feb 15, 2023 11:23 HKT/SGT
Honda Pledges Support for Turkey-Syria Earthquake Relief
Feb 13, 2023 17:07 HKT/SGT
Honda Motor Co-founder Takeo Fujisawa to be Inducted into Automotive Hall of Fame
Jan 31, 2023 10:57 HKT/SGT
Honda: Production, Sales and Export Results for December, 2022
Jan 24, 2023 16:18 HKT/SGT
Honda to Make Organizational Changes (Effective April 1, 2023) to Further Accelerate Electrification Business and Realize New Value Creation
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       