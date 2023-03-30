Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, March 31, 2023
Thursday, 30 March 2023, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
Baguio Green's 2022 Net Profit* Increased by 3.2 times, Contracts On Hand Recorded a Historical High with a Surge of 67% to HK$3.6 billion

HONG KONG, Mar 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Baguio Green Group Limited ("Baguio" or the "Group", Stock Code: 01397.HK) is pleased to announce its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the "Year").

During the Year, the Group's revenue was approximately HK$1.79 billion, representing an increase of approximately 40.8% as compared with the preceding year. The Group's profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was approximately HK$53.7 million, representing a surge of approximately 3.2 times as compared with the preceding year. The Board recommends the payment of a final dividend for the Year at HK$3.8 cents per share.

Business Overview and Prospects

In 2022, new contracts awarded to the Group amounted to a total of HK$3.08 billion. As a result, the Group recorded a historical high for its contracts on hand of approximately HK$3.59 billion (as of 31 December 2022), representing a surge of approximately 67.3%.

During the Year, The Group's core business, cleaning services, recorded a substantial growth. Revenue of cleaning services increased by approximately 61.2% to approximately HK$1.33 billion. During the Year, the Group secured a number of service contracts worth approximately HK$1.99 billion in total for street cleansing services. Winning these contracts from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department ("FEHD") of the HKSAR Government signifies that Baguio is a leading player in the Hong Kong cleaning market. The Group currently provides FEHD street cleansing services in a total of eight Hong Kong districts, serving over 2.8 million people.

With regard to the waste management and recycling business, the Group continued to expand its operational capacity and collection network for recyclable items. During the Year, the Group secured two new contracts with FEHD for the provision of waste collection services, worth approximately HK$140 million. The Group is contracted by the Environmental Protection Department ("EPD") of the HKSAR Government to handle over 5,000 recycling spots (including plastic, glass bottles, metals and waste paper) across Hong Kong. During the Year, Baguio won a new 33-month EPD Plastic Recycling Pilot Scheme contract to provide plastic collection services for three districts (Eastern, Kwun Tong and Central & Western). Baguio also provides plastic collection services for Recycling Stations of "GREEN@COMMUNITY" and Reverse Vending Machines ("RVMs"), which were introduced by EPD and other institutions in Hong Kong. In addition, the Group also provides collection and management services of glass bottles for the Hong Kong Island, the New Territories and Islands District.

With the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) charging scheme scheduled to be launched in the second half of 2023, the recycling volume is expected to increase rapidly. To support the expected growth in the volume of the plastic recycling business, a new high-speed and fully-automated plastic-sorting facility was introduced to the Group's recycling plant. When fully operational, its plastic processing capacity per year could exceed 10,000 tonnes, equivalent to 400 million bottles.

Leveraging the extensive recycling experience and innovative capability, the Group has been successfully awarded a 2-year service contract by the EPD for the provision of the self-developed Smart Recycling Machines ("SRMs"), and a Big Data Analytics Platform to help bring recycling in Hong Kong to the next stage and to drive the smart city development in Hong Kong.

During the Year, the Group has been awarded EPD's first service contract for using bioconversion technology (Black Soldier Flies) to help solve Hong Kong's chicken manure problem. The project has commenced production.

Both green technology contracts (SRMs and Bioconversion technology) represent important milestones for Baguio's development, and has strategic significance for rapid development of the Group's green technology business. It is expected that the green technology business will be one of the main growth drivers of the Group.

With regard to recyclable food waste collection services, the Group secured two contracts with EPD for the provision of recyclable food waste collection services in Kowloon District and New Territories West, worth approximately HK$68.9 million. Among the total four EPD's similar contracts granted, Baguio has secured half of them, highlights Baguio's position as Hong Kong's market leader in food waste collection.

For the landscaping services, Baguio secured a contract for the provision of landscaping services to Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Tung Chung East Promenade. For pest management business, the Group won the FEHD's contract for pest management services in the Wong Tai Sin and Tai Po districts during the Year worth approximately HK$150 million.

With the increasing emphasis on social and environmental issues, the Group has been actively integrating "Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)" into its core business. By launching the "ESG+" solution, the Group provides sustainable low-carbon waste management, waste audit, recycling, sustainability professional services and green products, as well as green/ESG data, which can greatly enhance the ESG performance of listed company clients, thereby increasing their chances of securing green financing and becoming an ESG index constituent.

Mr. Ng Wing Hong, Chairman of Baguio, commented, "2022 marks a year with outstanding result performance with net profit* substantially increased by 3.2 times and contracts on hand recorded a historical high since Baguio established 43 years ago. This further signifies Baguio's successful focus on cleaning, collection & recycling, green technology and sustainability related business. With reference to the contracts on hand as of 31 December 2022, HK$1.80 billion contract value will be recognised as revenue in 2023. This value is higher than the revenue for the whole year of 2022 (HK$1.79 billion). With potential new contracts to be obtained in 2023, the revenue growth of 2023 should be considered commendable considering the current unsatisfactory global economic environment.

Looking ahead 2023, with the Municipal Solid Waste Charging Scheme scheduled to be launched in the second half of 2023, it is expected to further motivate the public to recycle and to increase the recycling volume. With the potential legislation of the Producer Responsibility Scheme on Plastic Beverage Containers this year, when the new regulation becomes effective, producers of plastic beverage containers will add a deposit to the selling price and refund the deposit to consumers when they return their plastic beverage containers. The recycling volume of plastic beverage containers is expected to have a significant increase. The two schemes are expected to directly drive the growth of Baguio's recycling business and create solid returns from our investment in recycling facilities which creates a strong entry barrier to the competition."

For details of the Group's 2022 annual results announcement, please visit the following website:
http://www.baguio.com.hk/en-US/Investor%20Relations/Announcements%20and%20Notices

* The Group's profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company

About Baguio Green Group
Established in 1980, Baguio Green Group (Stock code: 01397.HK) is one of Hong Kong's largest integrated environmental services groups. It provides a full spectrum of professional services including professional cleaning, waste collection & recycling, waste management, green technology, organic fertilizer and animal feed production, horticulture & landscaping, and pest control. It serves a wide range of customers in various sectors including Government departments, statutory organizations and multinational corporations. Fully committed to ESG, the Group works relentlessly to advance sustainable development and create a cleaner, greener, healthier city.



Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Environment, ESG
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Ocumension Therapeutics Announces 2022 Annual Results  
Mar 30, 2023 22:29 HKT/SGT
VC Holdings Announces 2022 Annual Results  
Mar 30, 2023 21:55 HKT/SGT
ESPRIT Announces Annual Results for FY 2022  
Mar 30, 2023 21:26 HKT/SGT
Alltronics 2022 Profit Surges 61.6%, Driven by Robust Cost Control and Better Product Mix  
Mar 30, 2023 20:45 HKT/SGT
Apollomics, a Company Developing Novel Oncology Therapies to Address Difficult-to-Treat Cancers, Announces Closing of Business Combination and Listing on Nasdaq   
Mar 30, 2023 20:29 HKT/SGT
Baguio Green's 2022 Net Profit* Increased by 3.2 times, Contracts On Hand Recorded a Historical High with a Surge of 67% to HK$3.6 billion  
Mar 30, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Honda: Notice of Change in Capital Structure of Hitachi Astemo including Capital Participation of JIC Capital  
Thursday, March 30, 2023 6:41:00 PM
Honda: Production, Sales and Export Results for February 2023  
Thursday, March 30, 2023 6:33:00 PM
Palladium One Announces Strategic Equity Investment by Glencore  
Mar 30, 2023 18:30 HKT/SGT
Mindsets of CEOs managing cyber risk: The CEO Report on Cyber Resilience  
Mar 30, 2023 18:02 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
ICC Future Trade Forum 2023
28  -  31   March
Singapore
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
4  -  5   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
RETAIL EXECUTIVE SUMMIT 2023
6   April
Singapore
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
SMART CYBERSECURITY SUMMIT 2023
13   April
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
EDUtech Philippines 2023
19  -  20   April
Manila, Philippines
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit in Singapore
25  -  26   April
Singapore
DATA & AI LEADERS SUMMIT 2023
27   April
Singapore
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Cryptovsummit 2023
10   May
Dubai
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
InsurTech Leaders Summit
24  -  25   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
World CyberCon Middle East
27   July
World CyberCon Middle East
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       