Friday, 31 March 2023
The Latest Book on Educating the Girl Child in Africa by the Renowned Beauty Queen, Jennifer Ephraim, Has Received Global Acclaim Upon Its Launch
Eminent recommendations have praised Ephraim's initial fundraising book for its effectiveness in sending underprivileged children in Africa to school

ABUJA, NG, Mar 31, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Queen Jennifer Ephraim, a renowned beauty queen, humanitarian, and fundraising expert, recently launched a highly anticipated book titled "DILEMMA OF THE NIGERIAN GIRL CHILD" on Amazon.com through the Jennifer Ephraim Foundation. The book is aimed at providing innovative solutions to issues faced by the girl child in Africa, such as early marriages, child abuse, and sex trafficking.

Unlike traditional fundraising methods like cookie sales and car washes, the book suggests ideas to direct money into classrooms, schools, and districts continuously. It is written in an intelligent and concise manner to save readers' time and keep them up-to-date with the latest fundraising innovations in Africa.

Queen Jennifer Ephraim has been involved in humanitarian activities for many years and holds a B.S. degree in International Relations, Project Management, and Human Resource Management. She is available for speaking engagements and can be contacted through her email at jenniferephraim88@gmail.com, Instagram handle @queen_jennifer_ephraim, and her Foundation website https://jenniferephraimfoundation.org.

About the Jennifer Ephraim Foundation

The Jennifer Ephraim Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to creating hope and opportunities for the younger generation. With a focus on education, the foundation provides scholarships and financial aid to students from low-income families, helping to ensure access to the resources they need to succeed. The foundation also works to improve the quality of education in under-served communities by providing educational resources and supporting literacy and lifelong learning programs.

Contact Information
Ken Smith
Manager
jenniferephraim88@gmail.com
+2347035030390

SOURCE: Jennifer Ephraim Foundation


