  • Friday, March 31, 2023
Friday, 31 March 2023, 12:18 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Demonstration Test of "Smart Industrial Safety" by Newly Developed MHI Drone Carried Out with Chubu Electric
- Confirmation conducted of camera and speaker onboard single rotor UAV under development
- Close collaboration with Chubu Electric will continue toward achievement of autonomous drone flights over longer distances to more remote sites

TOKYO, Mar 31, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), in collaboration with Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. (Chubu Electric), has conducted a demonstration test of "Smart Industrial Safety," a system that performs on-site confirmation by drone. The test, carried out in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, confirmed the effectiveness of security operations performed by a drone currently under development by MHI.

Demonstration testing of "Smart Industrial Safety" by MHI drone

The Hydro Power Business Department of Chubu Electric's Renewable Energy Company is currently challenged by a manpower shortage and the need to secure the safety of its employees who perform on-site confirmation at dams and power stations located in mountainous regions that are difficult to access, requiring travel over narrow roads by motor vehicle or on foot. The drone demonstration test was conducted to resolve these challenges and simultaneously achieve greater work efficiency at reduced cost.

The drone used in the testing was a single rotor UAV under development in MHI's Commercial Aviation Systems segment. Flying at an altitude of 35-50m at speeds of 10-20kph, the drone's onboard camera confirmed the site conditions and human presences, and its speaker confirmed sound transmission. Following confirmation of the drone's effectiveness in performing security operations, MHI and Chubu Electric will continue to collaborate toward achieving safe, autonomous flying capability over longer distances to even more remote locations.

Going forward, MHI will apply its outstanding expertise in safety, quality assurance and certification acquisition, accumulated through production of major components of commercial aircraft, to the resolution of diverse challenges through use of drones.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.


Topic: Press release summary
