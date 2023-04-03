TOKYO, Apr 3, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), the pure holding company of TANAKA Group, announced today that it has formulated a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) declaration.

TANAKA Group considers the individuality of each employee is the origin of value creation and positions the promotion of DE&I as one of our key management strategies. We declare to make company-wide efforts to promote DE&I.

To create new innovations for a better future and to achieve happiness for our employees to believe in their own potential, we will operate in accordance with the following guidelines.

TANAKA Group DE&I Guidelines

- Diversity: We will realize an organization where each employee can recognize and respect the individuality and differences.

- Equity: We will provide each employee with opportunities to develop and maximize the potential.

- Inclusion: We will create a work environment where each employee can inspire each other and grow together.

Efforts for promoting DE&I are already in place, with initiatives being undertaken to create conducive workplaces, including the establishment of systems to support balancing work and family, round-table meetings with male employees who took childcare leave, and internal awareness surveys. The DE&I Promotion Office - a dedicated department - has been established on April 1 to further promote DE&I.

Future progress of TANAKA Group's DE&I promotion activities will be announced through the company's website.

