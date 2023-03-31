Friday, 31 March 2023, 18:35 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. HTSC reports annual revenue of RMB 46.82 billion in 2022

HONG KONG, Mar 31, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - HTSC (stock code: 6886.HK ; "the Company"), a leading global financial services provider, is pleased to announce the Company's annual results for the year ended December 31, 2022.



-- Revenue for the year was RMB 46.82 billion

-- Profit attributable to shareholders amounted to RMB 11.05 billion

-- Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company grew 11.23% year-on-year to RMB 165.09 billion.

-- The Company proposed a final dividend of RMB 0.45 per share



The wealth management business reported a revenue of RMB 23.48 billion and continued to account for the majority of the Company's total revenue of 50.15%. Revenues from the institutional services business and investment management business were RMB 8.13 billion and RMB 2.27 billion, accounting for 17.37% and 4.85%, respectively, of the Company's total.



The international business segment posted a record revenue of RMB 9.41 billion despite global economic challenges, growing by 19.28% year-on-year and accounting for 20.10% of the Company's total. During the year, the Company was ranked second as a sponsor amongst Chinese securities companies in Hong Kong by amount.



HTSC's US subsidiary AssetMark - a leading US turnkey asset management platform (TAMP), with total assets under management of USD 91.47 billion as of December 31, 2022, continued to provide a stable stream of revenue for the Company's international business. As of the end of the third quarter 2022, AssetMark's market share in the US TAMP industry was 11.2%, ranking third in the industry. In addition, Huatai International applied to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore and received a "no-objection" letter from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) in September 2022.



The trading volume of stocks and funds in 2022 amounted to RMB 38.76 trillion, as the Company retained the top spot in the industry. Equity and mixed mutual funds and non-money-market mutual funds sold by HTSC amounted to RMB 122.6 billion and RMB 136.7 billion, respectively, both ranking second in the securities industry. HTSC's fund advisory service platform had approximately 617,600 users, with the size of authorized assets reaching RMB 13.91 billion. As of the end of 2022, the balance of the margin financing and securities lending business was RMB 112.35 billion, maintaining a market share of 7.29%. "ZhangLe Wealth", HTSC's wealth management app, remained the top brokerage app in China with 9.27 million monthly active users in average.



In 2022, the Company completed 81 equity underwriting deals, with principal underwriting for equities amounting to RMB 155.37 billion, ranking fourth in the industry for both the number and volume of transactions. Principal underwriting for bonds amounted to RMB 980.40 billion, as the Company retained the third rank in the industry. The Company advised on nine M&A and restructuring projects that were approved by the CSRC, with a total transaction volume of RMB 165.07 billion, ranking second in the industry for both the number of approved transactions and total transaction volume.



The Company continued to advance its ESG initiatives, taking into consideration the needs of all stakeholders within HTSC's ecosystem. Last year, the Company received an A rating for ESG from MSCI for the second year in a row, ranking top among Chinese securities companies. In March 2022, the Company, through Huatai Foundation, launched two philanthropic funds totaling RMB 30 million to support rural revitalization and environmental conservation projects, making positive social impact by giving back to the community and promoting sustainable development.



