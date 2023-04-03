Monday, 3 April 2023, 12:06 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Eisai Eisai Enters Into Agreement With National Cancer Center to Collaborate on Investigator-Initiated Clinical Research for Anticancer Agent Tazemetostat Based on "Patient-Proposed Healthcare Services" System

TOKYO, Apr 3, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it has entered into an agreement with the National Cancer Center to collaborate on investigator-initiated clinical research for the EZH2 inhibitor tazemetostat hydrobromide (generic name, product name "Tazverik Tablets 200 mg", "tazemetostat") based on "Patient-Proposed Healthcare Services" system. This clinical research will be conducted by the National Cancer Center Hospital.



The "Patient-Proposed Healthcare Services" system is a system under which medical treatment using unapproved drugs not covered by insurance is applied for to the government based on the patient's request, and is conducted as a clinical trial to confirm safety and efficacy. Under the terms of the agreement, Eisai will provide tazemetostat free of charge to the National Cancer Center Hospital as the drug to be used in "A clinical trial of Tazemetostat for pediatric and AYA* patients with malignant tumors which have no standard of care or and which is refractory to standard of care: Patients-Proposed Healthcare Service" to be conducted by the hospital under this program.



Researched and developed by Eisai and Epizyme, Inc.,** an Ipsen (Headquarters: France) company, tazemetostat is a first-in-class, oral small molecule inhibitor of the epigenetic enzyme EZH2. It is one of the histone methyltransferases in the epigenetics-related protein group, and is thought to regulate the expression of cancer-related genes and suppress the growth of cancer cells by specifically targeting EZH2, which contributes to the cancer growth process.1 Eisai holds the rights for development and commercialization of tazemetostat in Japan, where it was approved for the indication of "relapsed or refractory EZH2 gene mutation-positive follicular lymphoma (only when standard treatment is not applicable)" in 2021, and manufactures and distributes the product.



Eisai positions oncology as a key franchise area and aims to create innovative drugs that act towards curing cancer. Eisai is committed to expanding the potential clinical benefits of tazemetostat for cancer treatment, as it seeks to contribute to addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients with cancer, their families and healthcare professionals.



*AYA (Adolescent & Young Adult): Patients between the ages of 15 and 39.

**Acquired by Ipsen in 2022



Media Inquiries:

Public Relations Department,

Eisai Co., Ltd.

+81-(0)3-3817-5120



For more information, visit www.eisai.com/news/2023/news202326.html.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Eisai

Sectors: BioTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

