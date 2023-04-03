Monday, 3 April 2023, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk Wintermar Offshore (WINS:JK) Wins Silver Award for Asia's Best SME Sustainability Reporting Award

JAKARTA, Apr 3, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk (WINS:JK) has been recognized with a Silver award in the Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SME) category at the prestigious 8th Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (ASRA). This recognition is a testament to the commitment of the Wintermar Group towards sustainability and its efforts to address material sustainability issues.



Sugiman Layanto, Managing Director of PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk, stated, "Wintermar's efforts to integrate sustainable practices throughout our operations is based on our mission to create a sustainable long term business for all our stakeholders. Winning the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards is a confirmation that our continuous effort to incorporate environmental and social impacts into our business decisions is bearing fruit. We are proud to be recognized and inspired to do more to create a sustainable future for all."



The virtual awards ceremony, attended by senior business leaders and sustainability practitioners from 16 countries, took place on 30th March 2023 and began with an opening address by H.E. Ms Kara Owen, the British High Commissioner to Singapore.



Rajesh Chhabara, the founder of ASRA stated, "The sustainability report of PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk demonstrates its commitment to high-quality disclosure about how it manages material environmental, social and governance issues, risks and opportunities to create sustainable value for its stakeholders."



Sustainability reporting communicates Wintermar's ESG performance by showcasing our performance and the management systems which support the Company's commitment towards sustainable business practices.



Winning at the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards is a significant achievement for Wintermar. The rigorous multi-tier evaluation process involves three assessment rounds that select the best in each award category, taking into account companies' reputations among their stakeholders.



For more information on the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards, please visit www.csrworks.com/asra.



On 31 March 2023, Wintermar also announced full year results for FY2022 which showed an 88% rise in gross profit to US$11.2million and a 510% jump in net attributable profit. More details on the results can be found in this link: http://www.wintermar.com/wintermar/docs/2023/WINS_Newsletter_98_RESULTS_FOR_THE_YEAR_ENDING_31_DECEMBER_2022.pdf



About Wintermar Offshore Marine Group



Wintermar Offshore Marine Group (WINS.JK), developed over nearly 50 years with a track record of quality that is both a source of pride and responsibility that we are dedicated to upholding, and sails a fleet of more than 48 Offshore Support Vessels ready for long term as well as spot charters. All vessels are operated by experienced Indonesian crew, tracked by satellite systems and monitored in real-time by shore-based Vessel Teams.



Wintermar is the first shipping company in Indonesia to be certified with an Integrated Management System by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance, and is currently certified with ISO 9001:2015 (Quality), ISO14001:2015 (Environment) and OHSAS 18001:2007 (Occupational Health and Safety). For more information, please visit www.wintermar.com.



For further information, please contact:

Ms. Pek Swan Layanto, CFA

Investor Relations

PT Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk

Tel (62-21) 530 5201 Ext 401

Email: investor_relations@wintermar.com





