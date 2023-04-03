|
|The parties are to implement initiatives in the three areas of energy, mobility, and data towards producing happiness for all in Thailand
|
TOKYO, Apr 3, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Siam Cement Group (SCG), Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota), and Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate towards achieving carbon neutrality in Thailand.
(Left to right) Hiroki Nakajima, President of CJPT, Masanori Katayama, Chairman and Representative Director, CEO of Isuzu Motors Limited, Roongrote Rangsiyopash, CEO of SCG, Koji Sato, President and CEO of Toyota, Satoshi Ogiso, President and CEO of Hino Motors Ltd.
SCG and Toyota jointly established Siam Toyota Manufacturing Co., Ltd., an engine production company, in 1987. SCG also made a capital investment in Toyota Motor Thailand, Co., Ltd., Toyota's local entity in Thailand, in the following year. Since then, SCG and Toyota have long been deepening the strong trusting relationship between both, while growing the two companies' businesses in line with the development of Thai society and economy.
SCG and Toyota, both of which have been supported and raised by Thailand, have been exploring collaboration with CJPT to contribute to the country through carbon neutrality have been aiming for conducting social implementation and achieving results by the end of this year, considering with CJPT how they can contribute to the happiness of the 67 million Thai citizens under the concept of "doing what can be done now, together with partners who share the same view" towards carbon neutrality in Thailand. After considering the use of solar and hydroelectric power generation and conducting Carbon Neutrality Mobility Event in Thailand, the three companies reached an agreement to deepen and expand the existing collaboration between SCG and Toyota, and to promote initiatives for carbon neutrality suited to Thailand in the three areas of energy, data and mobility, taking advantage of the country's resources.
In order to immediately start working on the three areas, SCG, Toyota and CJPT will conduct social implementation projects throughout the self-supporting cycle of producing, transporting and using energy in some special economic zones in Thailand. Thereafter they will verify the outcome; and try to create the basic unit which can be deployed to other regions. The three companies will also take on the challenge of visualizing actions and effects toward carbon neutrality, such as by calculating the potential effect in case of expanding this collaboration throughout Thailand, based on the amount of CO2 reductions achieved through the initiatives announced today.
Roongrote Rangsiyopash, President and CEO of SCG, said, "This project not only develops and extends innovations and technologies from leading international organizations but also plays a crucial role in encouraging industrial sectors to collaborate in addressing the global warming crisis in line with Thailand's goals attaining carbon neutrality by 2050 and achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065, which is consistent with SCG's ESG 4 Plus approach."
Koji Sato, President of Toyota, commented, "Today's announcement follows a meeting between the top managements of SCG and Toyota in December last year, where the view was shared that we should work with partners to implement what contributes to Thailand. We are very much encouraged that we can collaborate with SCG which has long been supporting us. Together with SCG and CJPT, we will accelerate our efforts toward carbon neutrality so we can give back to Thailand that has supported our business."
Hiroki Nakajima, President of CJPT, said, "Through this collaboration, CJPT will join hands with various partners to drastically strengthen the movement of people and goods in Thailand while taking on what we can do now to reduce CO2 emissions. We would like to help enhance people's quality of life, in our efforts to repay our gratitude to the Thai society."
CJPT, which joined the agreement, is capitalized by Isuzu Motors Limited, Suzuki Motor Corporation, and Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. in addition to Toyota, and is promoting initiatives centered on logistics efficiency and electrification. A new company "CJPT-Asia" (tentative) will be established in Thailand as soon as the necessary procedures and preparations are in place, to further accelerate CJPT's carbon neutrality initiatives in Asia, including this collaboration. As part of CJPT's efforts in Asia, Hino Motors, Ltd. is also participating in exploring areas of contribution towards this collaboration. Since carbon neutrality should be tackled by all industries and all people in a joint manner, the three companies of SCG, Toyota and CJPT would like to further collaborate widely with partners who share the same view and intention towards carbon neutrality and giving back to Thailand.
