GURUGRAM, India, Apr 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Gurugram-based edtech company LawSikho ranks as the number one legal edtech startup in the world as per Tracxn.





LawSikho tops the other legal edtech companies in employee count and the number of students as well as revenue. LawSikho catered to over 9500 learners in the 2022 calendar year and has reached almost 6 million USD in annualised revenue run rate as of February 2023. LawSikho employs over 380 full time professionals across 6 countries.



Lawsikho was founded in 2018 with a mission to provide comprehensive legal education and career growth support to lawyers, law students and other law adjacent professionals. LawSikho provides advanced legal courses that help legal professionals to participate in domestic as well as international legal markets by developing necessary skills. LawSikho assists students to build a track record as well as professional network. The success of LawSikho also reflects in its placement success - whereas over 1500 LawSikho learners get internships, jobs and freelance work through the organisation.



LawSikho is focused on making cross border career opportunities and remote work accessible to Indian lawyers, law students and legal professionals through which they can earn significantly more. The ed-tech company also trains Indian lawyers to learn the laws of other jurisdictions to help them pass bar exams in the US, UK and Canada.



LawSikho courses are unique in the sense they are based on a practical curriculum focused on learning high-demand low-supply skills. Of all the time spent on a course, 30% of the time goes into learning while the rest 70% is spent on doing things hands-on and exploring new career opportunities.



"The growth of LawSikho has been fuelled by two trends: Learn & earn and remote work. Being at the forefront of the legal edtech industry also comes with a lot of responsibility. We look forward to continuing our mission to provide accessible and high-quality legal education and support to individuals and professionals to access cross border career opportunities." said Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO, LawSikho.



LawSikho has helped thousands of lawyers, students and homemakers from small towns of India to find work-from-home opportunities in the US, UK, Canada, Dubai, Australia, Switzerland and many other countries.



About LawSikho ( https://lawsikho.com/ )



LawSikho is one of India's leading online edtech brands, offering both legal and non-legal students and professionals the most advanced courses to help them acquire skills and knowledge that they can bank on to bag the best jobs, crack difficult competitive exams, and serve clients. LawSikho has featured on well-known platforms like TEDx, The Hindu, The Economic Times, Yahoo! News, The Tribune, and many more. Most of our courses are recognised by the National Skill Development Corporation.



About Tracxn ( https://tracxn.com/ )



Tracxn is a market intelligence platform. It tracks and analyses startup companies, emerging technologies, and investment trends. The platform provides insights on various sectors, including ed-tech, FinTech, e-commerce, healthtech, among others.



