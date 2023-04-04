Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: LawSikho
Tracxn ranks LawSikho as the Top Legal Ed-tech Startup in the World

GURUGRAM, India, Apr 4, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Gurugram-based edtech company LawSikho ranks as the number one legal edtech startup in the world as per Tracxn.

A pioneer in the legal ed-tech space, LawSikho is till date a bootstrapped startup and ranks higher than funded legal ed-tech companies in the advanced economies such as the US and the UK, among others.

LawSikho tops the other legal edtech companies in employee count and the number of students as well as revenue. LawSikho catered to over 9500 learners in the 2022 calendar year and has reached almost 6 million USD in annualised revenue run rate as of February 2023. LawSikho employs over 380 full time professionals across 6 countries.

Lawsikho was founded in 2018 with a mission to provide comprehensive legal education and career growth support to lawyers, law students and other law adjacent professionals. LawSikho provides advanced legal courses that help legal professionals to participate in domestic as well as international legal markets by developing necessary skills. LawSikho assists students to build a track record as well as professional network. The success of LawSikho also reflects in its placement success - whereas over 1500 LawSikho learners get internships, jobs and freelance work through the organisation.

LawSikho is focused on making cross border career opportunities and remote work accessible to Indian lawyers, law students and legal professionals through which they can earn significantly more. The ed-tech company also trains Indian lawyers to learn the laws of other jurisdictions to help them pass bar exams in the US, UK and Canada.

LawSikho courses are unique in the sense they are based on a practical curriculum focused on learning high-demand low-supply skills. Of all the time spent on a course, 30% of the time goes into learning while the rest 70% is spent on doing things hands-on and exploring new career opportunities.

"The growth of LawSikho has been fuelled by two trends: Learn & earn and remote work. Being at the forefront of the legal edtech industry also comes with a lot of responsibility. We look forward to continuing our mission to provide accessible and high-quality legal education and support to individuals and professionals to access cross border career opportunities." said Ramanuj Mukherjee, CEO, LawSikho.

LawSikho has helped thousands of lawyers, students and homemakers from small towns of India to find work-from-home opportunities in the US, UK, Canada, Dubai, Australia, Switzerland and many other countries.

About LawSikho ( https://lawsikho.com/ )

LawSikho is one of India's leading online edtech brands, offering both legal and non-legal students and professionals the most advanced courses to help them acquire skills and knowledge that they can bank on to bag the best jobs, crack difficult competitive exams, and serve clients. LawSikho has featured on well-known platforms like TEDx, The Hindu, The Economic Times, Yahoo! News, The Tribune, and many more. Most of our courses are recognised by the National Skill Development Corporation.

About Tracxn ( https://tracxn.com/ )

Tracxn is a market intelligence platform. It tracks and analyses startup companies, emerging technologies, and investment trends. The platform provides insights on various sectors, including ed-tech, FinTech, e-commerce, healthtech, among others.

PR Contact Details
Name: Shrishty Singh / Prashant Agarwal
Email: marketing@lawsikho.in


Topic: Research / Industry Report
Source: LawSikho
Sectors: Education, Legal & Compliance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Tracxn ranks LawSikho as the Top Legal Ed-tech Startup in the World  
Apr 4, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
New relationship enables over 150 Million JCB Cardmembers to make purchases across expansive Fiserv European merchant network  
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 11:00:00 AM
HKTDC launches Seven Parallel Events to cover Lifestyle Products and Licensing  
Apr 4, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Society Pass' (Nasdaq: SOPA) Thoughtful Media Group Launches The Creator Economy in the Indonesian Market  
Apr 4, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Health-ISAC Reached Over 8,000 Global Healthcare Security Professionals in 2022 With Targeted Alerts, Indicators, Intelligence Reports and More  
Apr 4, 2023 05:00 HKT/SGT
Coinweb has Closed $2 Million Fundraising Round from SAVA Investment Management  
Apr 3, 2023 23:25 HKT/SGT
Cleverbridge Appoints Dr. Markus A. Wesel as Its Chief Financial Officer  
Apr 3, 2023 21:15 HKT/SGT
Leading Aesthetic Medical Devices and Consumables Distributor in Hong Kong Consolidating Quality Resources and Leading the Industry to Stay Ahead  
Apr 3, 2023 20:39 HKT/SGT
Former President of Worldwide Operations of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Al Weiss Has Joined SKYX as a Senior Business Development Advisor  
Apr 3, 2023 20:30 HKT/SGT
Global Corporate Reputation Scores Continue to Decline According to the 2023 Global RepTrak(R) 100 from The RepTrak Company  
Apr 3, 2023 20:15 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
4  -  5   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
RETAIL EXECUTIVE SUMMIT 2023
6   April
Singapore
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
SMART CYBERSECURITY SUMMIT 2023
13   April
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
EDUtech Philippines 2023
19  -  20   April
Manila, Philippines
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit in Singapore
25  -  26   April
Singapore
DATA & AI LEADERS SUMMIT 2023
27   April
Singapore
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Cryptovsummit 2023
10   May
Dubai
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
InsurTech Leaders Summit
24  -  25   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
World CyberCon Middle East
27   July
World CyberCon Middle East
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       