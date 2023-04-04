Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 17:01 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hitachi, Ltd. Hitachi Energy rated among top 5% of most sustainable companies Company awarded Gold Medal by EcoVadis for operations within sustainability

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Apr 4, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader advancing a sustainable energy future for all, is awarded gold for the 2023 sustainability assessment by EcoVadis, the leading provider of business sustainability ratings. This achievement is a testament to the company's commitment to optimizing its operations for sustainability while making the world's energy system more reliable, flexible, and secure.



The EcoVadis Gold Medal reflects the quality of the company's sustainability management system, providing holistic sustainability ratings service of companies, delivered via a global cloud-based SaaS platform. This rating puts Hitachi Energy in the top 5 percent of companies in all industries and top 1 percent of companies in its industry assessed by EcoVadis. Sustainability has become a critical issue in today's world, and companies are being held to higher standards when it comes to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.



This rating recognizes the importance Hitachi Energy places on this global issue. The company's Sustainability 20301 plan embodies this acknowledgment as it works toward contributing to a more sustainable society, aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.



"The EcoVadis Gold Medal affirms our commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices that are advancing a sustainable energy future for all," said Claudio Facchin, CEO of Hitachi Energy. "Sustainability is embedded in our purpose, and this rating gives us, our customers, and partners additional confidence in our sustainability performance as a leading technology provider."



Recognizing that the energy landscape is in transition and the shift is accelerating, Hitachi Energy's operations focus on sustainability is crucial for growth and long-term success. As the pioneering technology leader, Hitachi Energy collaborates with customers and partners to enable a sustainable energy future - for today's generations and those to come.



About Hitachi Energy



Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in

90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com; www.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergy https://twitter.com/HitachiEnergy



About Hitachi, Ltd.



Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at www.hitachi.com.





