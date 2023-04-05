Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD
BLUETTI EP600 and AC500 Win Red Dot Design Award 2023

SYDNEY, AU, Apr 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - BLUETTI, a leading provider of portable power stations, is proud to announce that its products EP600 and AC500 have won the Red Dot Design Award 2023. The award recognizes the outstanding design of the two products and acknowledges the innovation and excellence of BLUETTI's design team.


The Red Dot Design Award is one of the most renowned design competitions in the world, and it attracts thousands of entries from different countries and industries. The award recognizes products that demonstrate exceptional design, quality, and innovation. Winning the award is a significant achievement for BLUETTI, and it demonstrates the company's commitment to creating products that are not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing.

The EP600&B500 is BLUETTI's latest Energy Storage System (ESS), launched in Europe last November. It's designed for on-grid or off-grid use with easy installation and simple operation. With a modular design and cutting-edge technology, it is the perfect solution to reach power independence in a sustainable way.

The AC500&B300S is a modular power station for home backup or off-grid living. It adopts reliable LiFePo4 batteries that contain no harmful heavy metals and advanced technology to enable fast charging, split phase function, and UPS protection. It features a simple yet aesthetic design, and superior performance, a true marriage of functionality and beauty.

"We are thrilled to have won the Red Dot Design Award 2023," said Jame Ray, spokesperson for BLUETTI. "Our design team has worked tirelessly to create products that not only perform well but also look great. Winning this award is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and we are proud of what we have achieved".

BLUETTI has won this award several times for its innovative and eco-friendly energy products. Innovation, sustainability, and excellence are written in its DNA. The EP600 and AC500 are currently available for purchase on BLUETTI's website, and they come respectively with a 10-year and 4-year warranty.

About BLUETTI

From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for our homes and our world. That's why BLUETTI makes its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe.

For more information, please visit BLUETTI website or follow BLUETTI on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BLUETTIOfficial
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bluetti.au
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bluetti_australia/

Contact Information
Amanda Yan
Integrated Marketing for BLUETTI
pr@bluetti.com
+8615013559696

SOURCE: BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD


Topic: Press release summary
Source: BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD
Sectors: Energy, Alternatives, Environment, ESG, Alternative Energy
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
BLUETTI EP600 and AC500 Win Red Dot Design Award 2023  
Apr 5, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Fast Retailing "Power of Clothing Project" in Cooperation with UNHCR Marks 10th Year Anniversary  
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 2:00:00 PM
Fast Retailing "Power of Clothing Project" in Cooperation with UNHCR Marks 10th Year Anniversary  
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 2:00:00 PM
Coming soon this April: The MarTech Summit Singapore 2023  
Apr 5, 2023 12:35 HKT/SGT
Maxim: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) Compelling Valuation; 4Q22 EBITDA Beats Forecast; Positive on Organic Growth & M&A  
Apr 5, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
analytica Vietnam 2023: The Largest Gathering of Laboratory Technology, Analysis and Biotechnology Professionals in Southeast Asia  
Apr 5, 2023 10:35 HKT/SGT
Vivid Sydney 2023 Serves Up Biggest Program Yet  
Apr 5, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
airindiaexpress.com witnesses surge in interest and bookings with its new look and unique features  
Apr 5, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Global 'Rules of the Road' Included in Landmark Update to Space Safety Best Practices  
Apr 4, 2023 20:15 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Spring-Summer 2023 Collection  
Apr 4, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS)
4  -  5   April
Hanoi, Vietnam
RETAIL EXECUTIVE SUMMIT 2023
6   April
Singapore
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
SMART CYBERSECURITY SUMMIT 2023
13   April
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
EDUtech Philippines 2023
19  -  20   April
Manila, Philippines
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit in Singapore
25  -  26   April
Singapore
DATA & AI LEADERS SUMMIT 2023
27   April
Singapore
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Cryptovsummit 2023
10   May
Dubai
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
InsurTech Leaders Summit
24  -  25   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
World CyberCon Middle East
27   July
World CyberCon Middle East
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       