

NEW YORK, NY, Apr 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - FBS has concluded its Ultimate Trading Birthday promotion with a thrilling raffle of exciting prizes, including a luxury CLA-Class car, premium gadgets, and more. This year, FBS celebrated its 14th birthday with a promotional event that invited traders of all levels to join the community and win guaranteed gifts. With the luxury CLA-Class car as the grand prize, participants had a chance to test their luck in the raffle. From February 9 to March 9, over 100 000 traders joined the FBS Ultimate Trading Birthday promo. Each trader who purchased the first five tickets won a personal consultation with an FBS analyst as one of the guaranteed gifts. The consultation would provide valuable insights and effective strategies to improve trading performance. But the excitement didn't end there, as the raffle of big prizes followed soon after. On March 17, FBS announced the winners of the raffle, with a lucky client from Malaysia taking home the coveted luxury CLA-Class car. Traders from various countries, including Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Brazil, Japan, Nigeria, and more, also won luxurious gadgets like phones, laptops, earphones, and more. FBS will prepare and deliver all prizes to the winners. Winners were announced by Andreas Thalassinos, a top trading expert, who hosted the livestream. Andreas is famous for his knowledge and charisma, while brokers from around the world respect him as a trading professional. FBS chose Andreas as one of the most trusted trading experts to host a raffle where traders of all levels of experience have an equal chance of winning. Also, it was inspiring for winners to receive their prizes from a top expert. To find the full list of the winners, visit the FBS website If you missed out on this promotion, don't worry, FBS has other exciting promotions you can join, with a new charity promotion set to launch soon. About FBS FBS is an international brand present in over 150 countries. Independent companies united by the FBS brand are devoted to their clients and offer them opportunities to trade Margin FX and CFDs. FBS Markets Inc. – license IFSC/000102/310

Tradestone Ltd. – CySEC license number 331/17, FCA temporary permit 808276

Intelligent Financial Markets Pty Ltd – ASIC Licence number 426359 Social Links

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financefreedomsuccess

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/FBSforex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/FBS_forex/

Telegram: https://t.me/fbsanalytics Media Contact

Brand: FBS

Contact: Media team

Email: support@fbs.com

Website: https://fbs.com/ SOURCE: FBS





Topic: Press release summary

Source: FBS



http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

