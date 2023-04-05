Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 22:30 HKT/SGT
ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages DraftKings Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - DKNG

NEW YORK, NY, Apr 5, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - WHY: New York, N.Y., April 4, 2023. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) between August 11, 2021 and the present (the "Class Period") of the important May 8, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased DraftKings NFTs during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the DraftKings class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=1807 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 8, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the NFTs were securities for which DraftKings unlawfully failed to file a registration statement; (2) DraftKings ensured that money invested by class members stayed on DraftKings' private and exclusively controlled marketplace, propping up the market for and overall valuation of DraftKings' NFTs; and (3) as a result, investors have suffered significant damages. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

