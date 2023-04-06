|
|"Toyobo MC Corporation" to Specialize in Functional Materials
|
TOKYO, Apr 6, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyobo Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corporation are pleased to announce that on April 1st, 2023, we officially launched operations at our new joint venture company, Toyobo MC Corporation, which will specialize in the planning, development, manufacturing and sales of functional materials.
Please refer to the link of the document for details: www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/pr/pdf/2023/0406.pdf
Inquiry Recipient:
Toyobo Co., Ltd.
Telephone:+81-6-6348-4210 / Facsimile:+81-6-6348-3443
Mitsubishi Corporation
Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171 / Facsimile:+81-3-5252-7705
Toyobo MC Corporation
Telephone:+81-6-6348-3310 / Facsimile:+81-6-6348-3299
Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Sectors: Engineering
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|