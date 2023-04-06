Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, 6 April 2023, 14:08 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Toyobo and MC Launch Operations at New Joint Venture Company
"Toyobo MC Corporation" to Specialize in Functional Materials

TOKYO, Apr 6, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyobo Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corporation are pleased to announce that on April 1st, 2023, we officially launched operations at our new joint venture company, Toyobo MC Corporation, which will specialize in the planning, development, manufacturing and sales of functional materials.


Please refer to the link of the document for details: www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/pr/pdf/2023/0406.pdf

Inquiry Recipient:

Toyobo Co., Ltd.
Telephone:+81-6-6348-4210 / Facsimile:+81-6-6348-3443

Mitsubishi Corporation
Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171 / Facsimile:+81-3-5252-7705

Toyobo MC Corporation
Telephone:+81-6-6348-3310 / Facsimile:+81-6-6348-3299


