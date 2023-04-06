Thursday, 6 April 2023, 14:08 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation Toyobo and MC Launch Operations at New Joint Venture Company "Toyobo MC Corporation" to Specialize in Functional Materials

TOKYO, Apr 6, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyobo Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corporation are pleased to announce that on April 1st, 2023, we officially launched operations at our new joint venture company, Toyobo MC Corporation, which will specialize in the planning, development, manufacturing and sales of functional materials.



Please refer to the link of the document for details: www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/pr/pdf/2023/0406.pdf



Inquiry Recipient:



Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Telephone:+81-6-6348-4210 / Facsimile:+81-6-6348-3443



Mitsubishi Corporation

Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171 / Facsimile:+81-3-5252-7705



Toyobo MC Corporation

Telephone:+81-6-6348-3310 / Facsimile:+81-6-6348-3299





