Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, April 7, 2023
Friday, 7 April 2023, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Publicity Department of Yongkang Municipal Committee
Zhejiang's First Agricultural and Forestry Equipment Professional Exhibition Opens in Yongkang

Yongkang, China, Apr 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, Zhejiang's first agricultural and forestry equipment professional exhibition, the First China Southern Hills Agriculture Machinery Expo and China (Yongkang) International Agricultural and Forestry Equipment Expo, opens at the Yongkang International Convention and Exhibition Center with the theme of 'Innovation, Efficiency and Integration'.

Yongkang is an important agricultural machinery production base in China, with more than 1,650 agricultural machinery enterprises and an annual output value of over 22 billion yuan and export volume of over 600 million US dollars. Relying on the huge hardware industry, Yongkang has basically formed a complete agricultural machinery equipment industrial chain from research and development design to production and manufacturing, from components to whole machines, and from the purchase of production factors to product sales. Among the 15 major categories of agricultural machinery equipment and 4 major categories of forestry equipment in the national classification standards, Yongkang products involve 12 major categories and have the production capacity of more than 90% of supporting products.

In recent years, in order to build an 'agricultural machinery capital of China and a world-renowned agricultural machinery city', Yongkang has vigorously implemented the agricultural machinery industry chain strengthening and supplementing project, accelerated the construction of high-standard agricultural machinery industrial clusters, issued several opinions supporting the development of the agricultural machinery industry and introduced talents, scientific and technological innovation and 'first machine (set) ' development rewards and other related policies to stimulate agricultural machinery enterprises to grow stronger. According to statistics, in recent years, Yongkang has gathered more than 500 agricultural machinery research and development personnel, developed and produced more than 20 agricultural machinery, solved more than 30 technical difficulties, and obtained more than 40 patents.

Yongkang's forestry machinery science and technology innovation and industrial development are also among the best in the country. After decades of development, Yongkang's forestry machinery industry has shifted from simple imitation, low-end manufacturing and low automation to independent research and development, mid-to-high-end manufacturing, and mechanization. It has shifted from high energy consumption, low cost and high growth to low energy consumption, high technology and stable growth. At present, Yongkang has more than 1,600 forestry machinery complete sets of products and component manufacturing enterprises, with the ability to supply the full chain of forestry machinery products and components. The products cover five categories including forestry, forest product processing, forest protection, gardening and biomass energy conversion machinery, with more than 10,000 varieties. The annual output of electric gardening tools alone reaches 28.98 million units, accounting for 1/4 and 1/3 of the country's total output and exports respectively.

In 2021, the National Forestry Machinery Science and Technology Innovation Park settled in Yongkang. The total planned area of the Innovation Park is 6,750 mu, including a core area of about 1,900 mu, with a total investment of over 5 billion yuan. The first phase of the park mainly includes agricultural and forestry machinery testing center, forestry smart valley, Jinlanling apartments, municipal infrastructure, exhibition center and forestry machinery research institute. At present, the exhibition center and forestry machinery research institute buildings have entered the internal wall decoration stage; Jinlanling Apartments have completed 45% of the total project volume; agricultural and forestry machinery testing center and forestry smart valley have entered the ground construction stage. In the future, the Innovation Park will become a new forestry machinery innovation highland, technological talent gathering highland and forestry machinery industrial cluster highland facing the world, serving the whole country and leading Zhejiang. It will become an important window for China and even international agricultural, forestry and grass equipment innovation R&D and advanced manufacturing industry gathering.

It is reported that this expo will set up 5 exhibition halls including agricultural machinery comprehensive hall, grain and oil crops and intelligent manufacturing machinery hall, Zhejiang hall, forestry machinery equipment hall, fruit and vegetable tea bacteria and forestry machinery hall, as well as scientific research achievement exhibition and outdoor demonstration area. The total exhibition area will reach 50,000 square meters, with 266 booths and more than 300 participating enterprises. During the exhibition, more than 10 events will be held, including the China Southern Hills Agricultural Machinery Industry Development Conference and the 2023 National Forestry Machinery Innovation Development Conference. Experts and senior technical personnel in the industry will be invited to share practical product cases, explore advanced technology applications, and present the development status of the industry in multiple forms, wide angles and wide fields.

Media contact
Publicity Department of Yongkang Municipal Committee
Email: heyn@8531.cn
Tel: +86 15857143688
Website: http://www.8531.cn

SOURCE: Publicity Department of Yongkang Municipal Committee




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Publicity Department of Yongkang Municipal Committee

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Zhejiang's First Agricultural and Forestry Equipment Professional Exhibition Opens in Yongkang  
Apr 7, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
CIMC Group Announces 2022 Annual Results   
Apr 7, 2023 16:20 HKT/SGT
Raffles College of Higher Education partners 1FAME to provide Web3 platform for Raffles Fashion and Jewellery Designers  
Apr 6, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai Completes a Major Renovation of Tsukuba Research Laboratories  
Thursday, April 6, 2023 5:32:00 PM
Mitsubishi Motors to Launch the New Delica Mini in May  
Thursday, April 6, 2023 5:08:00 PM
MHIEC Receives Order to Rebuild a Waste-to-Energy Plant in Kita City, Tokyo  
Thursday, April 6, 2023 4:27:00 PM
Sunshine Insurance Released 2022 Annual Results: Keeping a High-quality and Steady Development  
Apr 6, 2023 16:05 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing prepared for Portimao  
Thursday, April 6, 2023 4:03:00 PM
InfoComm Asia 2023: Innovative AudioVisual Technologies for a Digital Future  
Apr 6, 2023 15:06 HKT/SGT
Toyobo and MC Launch Operations at New Joint Venture Company  
Thursday, April 6, 2023 2:08:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Human Capital, Succession Planning, Talent & Performance Management
11   April
Virtual
SMART CYBERSECURITY SUMMIT 2023
13   April
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
EDUtech Philippines 2023
19  -  20   April
Manila, Philippines
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit in Singapore
25  -  26   April
Singapore
DATA & AI LEADERS SUMMIT 2023
27   April
Singapore
Crypto 306
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Cryptovsummit 2023
10   May
Dubai
BFSI IT SUMMIT SINGAPORE 2023
12   May
Singapore
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
5th Edition World HR Summit 2023
18  -  19   May
Bengaluru, India
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
InsurTech Leaders Summit
24  -  25   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
World CyberCon Middle East
27   July
World CyberCon Middle East
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       