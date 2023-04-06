

JAKARTA, Apr 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Indonesian oil and gas downstream market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The COVID-19 outbreak in Q1 2020 led to declines in the refining and petrochemical production output. Factors such as increasing demand for petrochemical products, growing oil and gas consumption, surging investments in the refinery, and petrochemical projects are expected to drive the oil and gas downstream market during the forecast period. However, an increase in the adoption of electric vehicles is expected to hinder the growth of the oil and gas downstream market. The refinery segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increasing refining capacities across the country. Digitalization and modernization of the refining and petrochemical sectors are expected to reduce refining costs. This, in turn, is expected to create an opportunity for the market during the forecast period. Growing oil and gas consumption in the country is expected to be the major driver for the Indonesian oil and gas downstream market during the forecast period. We are pleased to announce that the 5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023 will be held on June 28-29, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia, where senior refining and petrochemical professionals from Indonesia and beyond will meet to discuss the latest investment developments, regulation landscape and operational challenges facing the refining and petrochemical industry.It should be the ideal platform for refining and petrochemical companies/individuals to know the latest updates and explore partnership opportunities for staying ahead of the game. We look forward to meeting you there! Key Topics Outlook: Building Sustainable Downstream Future in Asia

The National Strategy on How to Secure Competitive Petrochemical Feedstock for the Next 10 Years

Decarbonization Strategies in NOCs and IOCs’ Downstream Business

Outlook of Indonesia R&P Industry: Prospects, Policy Restraints & Investment, Operating Environment

Chandra Asri Petrochemicals: Maintains Sustainable Growth

Panel Discussion: Roadmap for Decarbonisation and Way Forward for the Indonesia Downstream Sector

Project Updates: New Projects, Modernization and Re-configuration of Refining and Petrochemical Plants

Catalyst Innovation and Feedstock Flexibility

Operational Excellence and Digitalization

Pivoting to High Value Chemicals, Plastics Recycling and Cleaner/bio Fuels

Asset Integrity, Reliability and Maintenance

Refinery & Petrochemical Integration and Technology Innovation

Reliability/Maintenance and Successful Project Management

Market Dynamics in APAC and Outlook for Indonesia

Petrochemical Industry in Indonesia–Upstream Perspectives

Digital twin, AI, ML, Big data: Digitalization and Operational Excellence in Downstream Business

Data Analytics: Unlocking the Full Value of Big Data Analytics: Unlocking the Full Value of Big Data

Digital Transformation: Moving from a Strategic Choice to an Imperative Task

Hydrogen Production as New Way to Decarbonization

Feedstock Competitiveness in South East Asian Petrochemical Industry

Hydrogen Production as New Way to Decarbonization

Decarbonization and Green Road of Refining and Petrochemical Industry

Developing World-Scale Diversified Refining Petrochemicals Projects

Operation Excellence and Maintenance, Turnaround and Overhaul Management

Energy Efficiency: Optimize Energy Conversion and Minimize Waste to Deliver Sustainable Competiveness

Biofuel & Clean Fuel: Producing Greener Fuels for Sustainable & Environment Energy Development Don’t Miss It And Join Us Immediately





Topic: Press release summary

Source: UMS Institute

Sectors: Trade Shows, Oil & Gas

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

