  • Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Monday, 10 April 2023, 16:00 HKT/SGT
Chinese Spirits Maker Jiangxiaobai Applies Its ESG Philosophy across the Whole of the Industry Chain

Chongqing, CHINA, Apr 10, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Chongqing Jiangxiaobai Liquor Co., Ltd. ("Jiangxiaobai"), an whole-industry-chain liquor maker founded in 2011 that incorporates sorghum cultivation, technology R&D, brewing, distillation, production and distribution, recently released its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report outlining the company's sustainable business practices in the area of recycling and smart agriculture, its innovations in green manufacturing as well as several milestones the firm has achieved in promoting economic and social development.

Jiangxiaobai, as a modernization across the business portfolio incorporating agriculture, industry and services, attaches great importance to the impact of company operations on the environment. The company reduced energy consumption through the deployment of energy-efficient equipment alongside water recycling and refined management, with its annual consumption of water, electricity and natural gas for 2022 dropping by 7.9%, 5.8% and 8.4%, respectively. In particular, the firm implemented the standardized manufacturing processes, adopted the innovative technologies, continuous improveed its product packaging, and the applied the eco-friendly standards across the supply chain.

Jiangxiaobai also plan to create a national premium production area for fen-flavor Kaoliang liquor and enhance the added value of agricultural products by combining eco-friendly farming with rural tourism in addition to creating a green ecotourism model through the combination of farms and distilleries that receiving visits from liquor specialists and travelers.

In recent years, Jiangxiaobai Farm has vigorously developed circular agriculture with the cultivation and planting of sorghum as the leading factor applied and has become the local demonstration planting of raw materials for wine making. With the establishment of a 40,468-hectare sorghum production facility in Shuozhou, Shanxi Province, Jiangxiaobai has further expanded its supply channels for quality sorghum and added to its competence in producing pure grain-based spirits.

Jiangxiaobai has built several facilities establishing a presence across the whole of the industry chain, including the sorghum production facility at Jiangxiaobai Farm, the brewing center at Jiangji Distillery and the Jiangxiaobai Central Industry Park. Earlier this year, Jiangji Distillery was recognized as a National Green Factory by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Jiangxiaobai's production facilities directly provided over 1,000 jobs to local inhabitants. The company has also launched an annual hometown employment program that has benefited over 2,000 local residents, with salaries 30%-50% higher than the local average. Based on a model that integrates its businesses and production facilities with the local farming community, the distiller has helped over 2,000 local growers increase revenue, contributing to the further implementation of China's rural revitalization strategy.

Jiangxiaobai Land Park has become a showcase of the firm's industrial integration through the blending of plant cultivation, agricultural knowledge and the farming culture. Inspired by grain silos, the Dadi Land Art Museum was built by marrying raw concrete with locally sourced materials, including wood, stone, clay and recycled steel.

"We will continue putting into practice our ESG philosophy while further fulfilling the CSRs and expanding the whole-industry-chain strategy with the mission of evolving into an eco-friendly company that advances innovation in technology," said Tao Shiquan, the founder of Jiangxiaobai. "With a focus on a green, eco-friendly mindset, we plan to achieve sustainable development goals through energy saving and emission reduction, environmental protection, cost reduction as well as in efficiency improvement in addition to maximizing energy utilization, with the ultimate goal of creating a world-class green factory."

To date, Jiangxiaobai has won over 160 professional awards in many of the world's top spirits competitions with its products having been exported to over 30 countries and regions worldwide.

Media contact
Jiang YuNin, Jiangxiaobai
Email: jiangyuning@ijovo.com
Website: https://ijovo.com/

