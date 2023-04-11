Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Monday, 10 April 2023, 17:09 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: NTT DOCOMO
DOCOMO Grants Standard Essential Patent License to Samsung

TOKYO, Apr 10, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has reached an agreement to grant a patent license covering DOCOMO's standard essential patents(1) including 5G to Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. As part of the agreement, Samsung is to pay licensing fees to DOCOMO.

DOCOMO has been actively involved in the research and development of mobile network related technologies such as W-CDMA, LTE, LTE-Advanced, 5G and 6G, and new service-related technologies, to realize its ultimate goal of enhancing mobile experiences for customers. DOCOMO has also been applying for patents on these technologies, resulting in its ownership of some 10,000 standard essential patents for mobile communications(2). In turn, DOCOMO has licensed its cellular wireless standard essential patents to more than 80 companies, including those in patent pools(3) as well as through bilateral agreements.

Going forward, DOCOMO will continue to promote research and development as well as to contribute standardization of advanced mobile communication technologies such as 5G, 5G Evolution and 6G, and license its cellular wireless standard essential patents.

Please refer to the patent licensing of DOCOMO: www.docomo.ne.jp/english/corporate/technology/ipr/

(1) Patents that must be necessarily infringed without a license from the patentee to manufacture, sale, use, or otherwise practice any product which complies with the relevant industry standard.
(2) Worldwide total (as of February 28, 2023) of registered patents and patent applications in the patent families that have been declared essential to the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). A patent family is a group of patents and patent applications covering the same technical content and have been filed in multiple countries having exactly the same priority or combination of priorities based on a patent application(s).
(3) Agreements between two or more patent owners to license their patents to one another and/or to third parties relating to a particular technology.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 86 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. www.docomo.ne.jp/english/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: NTT DOCOMO
Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Wireless, Apps
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
NTT DOCOMO Links

http://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/

https://www.facebook.com/docomo.official/

https://twitter.com/docomo

https://www.youtube.com/user/docomoOfficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ntt-docomo-inc./about/

NTT DOCOMO
Mar 1, 2023 15:47 HKT/SGT
NTT to Donate Humanitarian Aid Toward the Southeast Turkey Earthquake Response
Feb 28, 2023 15:06 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO to Develop RAN Intelligent Controller Enabling Multivendor Interoperability for Open Radio Access Networks
Feb 27, 2023 18:34 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO and NTT Expand 6G Collaborations with World-leading Vendors Including Ericsson and Keysight Technologies
Feb 27, 2023 18:13 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO Cooperating on Open RAN Initiatives with 5 Global Operators
Feb 22, 2023 16:33 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO and SK Telecom Release White Papers on Green Mobile Networks and 6G Requirements
Feb 22, 2023 14:43 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO and NEC Complete Designing Carrier-grade, Hybrid Cloud, Redundant 5G SA Core Leveraging AWS, along with Successful Onboarding and Testing of 5G User Plane for Edge
Jan 30, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO Conducts World's First Trial of Transmissive Metasurface on Window to Deliver Indoor Radio Waves to Outdoor Foot of Building
Jan 30, 2023 15:35 HKT/SGT
Small, Efficient 5G Multisector Antenna Indoor Base Station Achieves World's First Demonstration using 28GHz
Jan 30, 2023 15:13 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO and YKK AP to Test Signal-permeable Windows Made with Aerogel for Easy Penetration by Radio Waves
Jan 25, 2023 16:17 HKT/SGT
DOCOMO Announces World's First Technology that Utilizes Human-Augmentation Platform for Sharing Haptic Information Between People
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       