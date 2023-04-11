Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 12:58 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Apr 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Essex Bio-Technology Ltd. ("Essex" or the "Group", Stock Code: 1061.HK) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essex Medipharma (Zhuhai) Co., Ltd. ("Essex Medipharma"), has entered into an Agency Agreement ("Agency Agreement") with Gunze Medical Devices (Shenzhen) Ltd. ("Gunze Shenzhen"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gunze Limited ("Gunze") in Japan, for PELNAC Absorbable Dressing ("PELNAC"), for a product manufactured by Gunze. Pursuant to the Agency Agreement, Essex Medipharma will be the exclusive agent of PELNAC in Mainland China for a period of 5 years, starting from 2023 to 2027.



PELNAC, the world's leading artificial dermis product, consists of a collagen sponge layer, which provides a scaffold for cellular invasion and capillary growth, and a silicone film layer, which is reinforced with non-adhesive gauze. It is suitable for full skin defects: (1) Full-thickness burns, (2) Traumatic skin defect wounds, (3) Skin defects after tumor or nevus removal, (4) Sites of skin flap extraction. PELNAC is not only available in Mainland China and Japan, but has also obtained the CE marking in the EU and FDA approval in the US.



PELNAC works well with Essex's bFGF formulated products, the combination of the two products has a synergistic effect that would accelerate the vascularization and improve the viability rate in wounds repair and healing.



The Group believes that with its strong marketing system and extensive distribution network, this cooperation will accelerate the market expansion of PELNAC in Mainland China and will further strengthen the Group's development in the field of wounds healing for the clinical needs of more patients.



About Gunze Shenzhen

Gunze Medical Devices (Shenzhen) Limited was established in 2010 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Gunze Limited in China, focusing on the development, production and sales of regenerative medicine, and is responsible for the registration, marketing and after-sales management of Gunze Limited's absorbable medical materials in China. Its main products include absorbable dressing, PLLA bioabsorbable bone fixation devices, absorbable reinforcement felt and absorbable artificial dura mater, which are widely used in various departments such as thoracic surgery, orthopedics, burn surgery and neurosurgery.



About Essex

Essex Bio-Technology Limited is a bio-pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercialises genetically engineered therapeutic b-bFGF (FGF-2), having six commercialised biologics marketed in China since 1998. Additionally, it has a portfolio of commercialised products of preservative-free unit-dose eye drops and Shilishun (Iodized Lecithin Capsules) etc.. The products of the Company are principally prescribed for the treatment of wounds healing and diseases in Ophthalmology and Dermatology, which are marketed and sold through approximately 10,900 hospitals and managed directly by its 43 regional sales offices in China. Leveraging on its in-house R&D platform in growth factor and antibody, the Company maintains a pipeline of projects in various clinical stages, covering a wide range of fields and indications.



