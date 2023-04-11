Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 16:01 HKT/SGT
Source: Lexus International
All-New Lexus LM to Debut at Auto Shanghai 2023

TOKYO, Apr 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus will debut the all-new LM, a flagship MPV, at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition to be held in Shanghai, China from Tuesday April 18 to Thursday April 27, 2023.

All-new LM

In advance of the unveiling of this new luxury proposition, Lexus has released a teaser image showing some of the unique design elements.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/lexus/39058061.html.


Source: Lexus International
Sectors: Automotive
