TOKYO, Apr 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus will debut the all-new LM, a flagship MPV, at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition to be held in Shanghai, China from Tuesday April 18 to Thursday April 27, 2023.
|All-new LM
In advance of the unveiling of this new luxury proposition, Lexus has released a teaser image showing some of the unique design elements.
For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/lexus/39058061.html.
