HONG KONG, Apr 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Hypebeast Limited (HKSE: 00150, "Hypebeast" or the "Company"), a leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, and Hypeart, the Group's contemporary art platform, have curated the group exhibitions entitled 'NOISY REALITY' in New York and 'Global Citizens - Asia' in Hong Kong. Spanning from February to April 2023, the group exhibitions serve as invitations to Hypeart's online community to experience art in physical form, opening the door for those looking to elevate their personal journey in the ever-evolving world of arts.
Held in the heart of SOHO, New York, the 'NOISY REALITY' group exhibition features 16 pieces of exceptional works from U.S. based artists, including Meguru Yamaguchi, Heather Benjamin, Eny Lee Parker and B. Thom Stevenson. Through painting, sculpture, mixed media and furniture design, these artists celebrate creativity as a means to escape from the noise of everyday life and find beauty amidst chaos, sharing a desire to capture the essence of the city and infusing its energy into their works. 'NOISY REALITY', curated by Hypeart, opens to the public from April 1st until April 20th at 89 Crosby Street, New York.
In collaboration with THE SHOPHOUSE, a lifestyle and exhibition space in a restored 1930s shophouse, Hypeart revealed its group exhibition 'Global Citizens - Asia', which spotlighted and celebrated the works of 14 Asian emerging artists across the globe. The exhibition showcased a collective forecast into the futurist implications of portraiture in a Grade III listed pre-war tong lau (low-rise tenement buildings combining commercial and residential spaces). 'Global Citizens - Asia' co-curated by Hypeart and THE SHOPHOUSE was opened to the public from February 24th to March 15th in Tai Hang, Hong Kong.
About Hypeart
Hypeart is a contemporary art platform that spotlights and connects leading and emerging artists with
collectors and audiences from across the globe. Established in 2019, the platform champions in-depth
storytelling and curation in both the physical and digital spheres, and fosters accessible experiences for
those looking to elevate their personal journey in the ever-evolving world of art.
About Hypebeast Ltd.
Hypebeast is a leading global platform for contemporary culture and lifestyle, and a premier destination for editorially-driven news and commerce. Founded in 2005, it became a publicly listed media company in 2016, and today boasts a global readership across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and more. The Group has expanded its publishing brands to a wider scope, encompassing Hypebeast and its multiple content distribution platforms, creative agency Hypemaker, and e-commerce and retail platform HBX. For more information, visit hypebeast.ltd ( https://hypebeast.ltd/ ).
