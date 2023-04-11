Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Chain.com
Chain Revolutionizes Blockchain Infrastructure With Chain Cloud 2.0
Next Generation Enterprise-grade Blockchain Infrastructure Powered by Industry-leading Independent Cloud Platform Vultr

CHARLESTOWN, SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS, Apr 11, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Chain, a blockchain-based technology company on a mission to enable a smarter and more connected economy, just announced the highly-anticipated global release of Chain Cloud 2.0. Chain Cloud's latest version is set to revolutionize the deployment and management of blockchain nodes for both developers and institutional clients, with lightning-fast speeds and an intuitive user interface. Running on Vultr's cloud infrastructure platform, Chain Cloud 2.0 delivers the highest performance and availability across over 30 cloud data locations worldwide.

Chain Cloud v 2.0 - Chain Cloud 2.0 powered by Vultr

"Chain Cloud v2 is designed to streamline the deployment and management of blockchain nodes for developers and enterprise clients. With our partnership with Vultr, we are confident that this product will continue to drive innovation and help accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology," said Deepak Thapliyal, CEO of Chain.

Chain Cloud 2.0 is the ultimate solution for businesses and organizations looking to leverage the full potential of blockchain technology. Chain Cloud 2.0 offers a fully interactive dashboard that empowers developers and institutional clients to manage their nodes, monitor analytics, scale their servers as needed, and much more. With Vultr's high-performance cloud infrastructure, Chain Cloud 2.0 is optimized for maximum flexibility and speed, ensuring that users can quickly and easily spin up and configure blockchain nodes within minutes. Built on Vultr, Chain Cloud 2.0 delivers simplified infrastructure deployment to all Chain Cloud users.

"Blockchain infrastructure provides an essential foundation for Web3 to revolutionize transactions, payments, and business models," said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Constant, the parent company of Vultr. "Chain Cloud is helping deliver the enterprise-grade infrastructure demanded by businesses worldwide to accelerate Web3 innovation. As the cloud infrastructure platform for Chain Cloud 2.0, we are excited to partner with Chain to deliver unmatched performance and global reach to blockchain developers and enterprise clients worldwide."

To learn more, visit https://www.chain.com/enterprise/cloud.

About Chain

Chain is a blockchain infrastructure solution company that has been on a mission to enable a smarter and more connected economy since 2014. Chain offers builders in the Web3 industry services that help streamline the process of developing, and maintaining their blockchain infrastructures. Chain implements a SaaS model for its products that addresses the complexities of overall blockchain management. Chain offers a variety of products such as Ledger, Cloud, and NFTs as a service. Companies who choose to utilize Chain's services will be able to free up resources for developers and cut costs so that clients can focus on their own products and customer experience. Learn more: https://chain.com.

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Constant's flagship product, Vultr, is the world's largest privately-held cloud computing platform. A favorite with developers, Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky, and completely bootstrapped, Constant has become one of the largest cloud computing platforms in the world without ever raising equity financing. Learn more at www.constant.com and www.vultr.com.

Contact Information
Chain Press
press@chain.com

SOURCE: Chain.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Chain.com
Sectors: Crypto, Exchange, Blockchain Technology
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Coloured Ties Subsidiary Announces Approval of Option Agreement, Investee Company Hertz Lithium Begins Trading on CSE  
Apr 12, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Space Engine Systems Attends Paris Air Show and Canadian Hydrogen Convention  
Apr 11, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
Chain Revolutionizes Blockchain Infrastructure With Chain Cloud 2.0  
Apr 11, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Moolec Science Acquires Food Ingredient Capabilities to Consolidate Molecular Farming Technology  
Apr 11, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
FinTechs and banks unite for innovation at DIFC’s Dubai FinTech Summit Dialogues   
Apr 11, 2023 20:04 HKT/SGT
Cority's Hygiene Essentials Solution Wins Prestigious 2023 OH&S Industrial Hygiene Award  
Apr 11, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Hypeart debuts inaugural group art exhibitions in New York and Hong Kong  
Apr 11, 2023 18:22 HKT/SGT
All-New Lexus LM to Debut at Auto Shanghai 2023  
Tuesday, April 11, 2023 4:01:00 PM
Sunshine Insurance: Creating a New Customer Strategy and Fully Promoting High-Value Development  
Apr 11, 2023 14:05 HKT/SGT
The hotel industry is leading the recovery, and the leading Group deserves attention   
Apr 11, 2023 13:51 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
SMART CYBERSECURITY SUMMIT 2023
13   April
Singapore
Smart Digital Retail - The Philippine Edition
13   April
Manila, Philippines
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
EDUtech Philippines 2023
19  -  20   April
Manila, Philippines
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit in Singapore
25  -  26   April
Singapore
DATA & AI LEADERS SUMMIT 2023
27   April
Singapore
Crypto 306
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Cryptovsummit 2023
10   May
Dubai
BFSI IT SUMMIT SINGAPORE 2023
12   May
Singapore
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
5th Edition World HR Summit 2023
18  -  19   May
Bengaluru, India
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
InsurTech Leaders Summit
24  -  25   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
World CyberCon Middle East
27   July
World CyberCon Middle East
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       