Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 13:32 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Denso
QR Codes Become a Game!? DENSO Launches Free Online Game, 'DENSO QR Code Maze'

KARIYA, JAPAN, Apr 12, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has launched a free, web browser-based game, "DENSO QR Code Maze," as part of its efforts to highlight that the company invented the QR code* in 1994.



The QR Code was developed as an easy-to-read code that can store a large amount of information. The innovative two-dimensional code can store about 200 times more information than barcodes and can be read at high speed. DENSO started to use the code mainly for inventory management at its manufacturing plants and later made the patent available free of charge, enabling it to spread globally. Now, the QR code is widely used in many daily life applications, including electronic tickets and cashless payments. In December 2022, DENSO was awarded the IEEE Corporate Innovation Award for helping the world benefit from QR codes' dynamic capabilities.

In the game, players race for the goal while supplying energy to a city as complex as a QR code. The player who best utilizes their energy and reaches the goal fastest wins. During gameplay, items along the track help boost players toward the finish and neon signs highlight other DENSO technologies and contributions to society.

Players can enjoy the game anywhere, anytime without downloading software or applications.

In Solo Mode, you can race players across the world, and in Friend Mode, you can play with an exclusive group of your friends or family members. This game is for people of all the generations.

*QR Code is registered trademarks of DENSO WAVE Incorporated.

You can enjoy "DENSO QR Code Maze" here: https://qrcodemaze.denso.com/en/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Denso
Sectors: Automotive, eSports, Gaming
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Denso Links

http://www.globaldenso.com/en/

https://www.facebook.com/DENSOCorporation/

https://twitter.com/hashtag/denso?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl8cZy9vYlTcnkVMEInM7XQ

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/denso

Denso
Apr 3, 2023 08:38 HKT/SGT
DENSO Develops Its First Inverter Using SiC Power Semiconductors
Mar 27, 2023 18:37 HKT/SGT
DENSO Wins Silver Medal at the 10th International Abilympics
Mar 9, 2023 17:31 HKT/SGT
DENSO and DENSO Fukushima Launch a Demonstration Project to Realize Carbon-neutral Plant Using Hydrogen
Feb 3, 2023 18:24 HKT/SGT
DENSO Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
Dec 16, 2022 17:38 HKT/SGT
DENSO Holds Annual Dialog Day, Delivers Company Direction Update
Dec 13, 2022 18:22 HKT/SGT
DENSO Receives Highest Rating from CDP in "Climate Change" and "Water Security"
Dec 5, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
Startups rapidly emerging from Central Japan - local entrepreneurs explain why
Dec 2, 2022 23:00 HKT/SGT
Startups rapidly emerging from Central Japan - local entrepreneurs explain why
Dec 2, 2022 10:29 HKT/SGT
DENSO Receives IEEE Corporate Innovation Award for Developing and Spreading Use of QR Code
Oct 31, 2022 15:23 HKT/SGT
DENSO Published "Integrated Report 2022"
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       