Source: Toyota Motor Corporation Toyota: New Information on Three New Crown Models

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 12, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA is releasing details on three new Crown models--the Sport, Sedan, and Estate--today, following the Crown (Crossover type) which was launched last year.





The existing Crown website will be updated with information on features such as powertrain and design. The main vehicle information is shown above.



For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/39070994.html.





Source: Toyota Motor Corporation

