  Friday, April 14, 2023
Friday, 14 April 2023
Source: Spritzer Berhad
Spritzer EcoPark Lights Up for Raya

KUALA LUMPUR & TAIPING, Apr 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - SPRITZER EcoPark is kicking off the Hari Raya festivities with the theme "Raya, Mestilah Meriah!" and welcomes all nature lovers to the pristine 390-acre Spritzer landbank to take a stroll around the green spaces while enjoying themselves with their families and friends.




Spritzer EcoPark will light up from now until 22 May 2023 to welcome visitors from near and far while festive decor with a modern flair but reminiscent of "balik kampung" memories greet them as they spend time with loved ones and take photos for keepsakes. In keeping with Spritzer's sustainability initiatives, recycled bottles will feature as part of the decorations continuing to bring people together to appreciate nature and its important role in sustainability and clean water sources.

To enliven the festive occasion, from 21 April to 30 April 2023, Spritzer EcoPark will have pedal kart rides, mini golf, crafting with recycled materials, outdoor giant bubble as well as snacks and drinks. A highlight for drinks is the newly added Sparkling Nanas Laici, a recipe specially created by Khairul Aming and approved by Spritzer ambassadors and local artiste Ayda Jebat and Meerqeen, will be available during the Hari Raya festivities.

As part of the Spritzer Sparkling campaigns, those who purchase two 1-litre bottles of Spritzer Sparkling will get two golden stirrers for free. There will also be other Spritzer products and combo pack promotions.

Spritzer wishes all Selamat Hari Raya, Maaf, Zahir dan Batin!

Image Download Link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/2qzavx2t1zrwqit3sb1ya/h?dl=0&rlkey=0om1z0sws2e43l5ic5umufu0m

About Spritzer Bhd

Spritzer Group of Companies comprises a total of eight business subsidiaries, specialising in manufacturing and distribution of natural mineral water, sparkling natural mineral water, distilled drinking water, non-carbonated fruit flavoured drink and carbonated fruit flavoured drink. The company has been in operation for more than 30 years, and is the country's largest, and only listed bottled water producer. For more information, please visit www.spritzer.com.my.

Spritzer Bhd: [Bursa: SPRITZER; 7103] [RIC: SPTZ:KL] [BB: SPZ:MK] [OTC: SPZRF], https://www.spritzer.com.my


