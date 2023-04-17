Monday, 17 April 2023, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: OYO Hotels & Homes Pvt Ltd OYO announces up to 70% discount on Hari Raya holiday bookings in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 17, 2023 - (ACN/NewsVoir) - Global hospitality technology company OYO has announced a special discount scheme for Hari Raya holidays in Malaysia. Under this scheme, guests will be eligible to avail up to 70% discount on their stay in more than 500 properties spread across 100 cities in Malaysia. There will be more than 10000 rooms available for bookings in these hotels.



The discount is available on all segments of OYO properties including OYO Rooms, Capital O, Collection O, OYO Townhouse and Townhouse Oak.



There is a special focus on premium hotel brands such as Townhouse Oak and Collection O which meet premium hotel criteria such as design, service quality and high level of safety and health standards. It will encourage guests to stay longer and have a memorable Hari Raya holiday experience.



To avail this discount, guests can download the OYO App, click on the red 'Nearby' icon to discover a valid participating hotel, and discounted prices will be activated via coupon code 'HARIRAYA70'. They can complete the booking after hitting the Book Now button and resolve their queries quickly with OYO's 24*7 chatbot - Yo! Chat.



OYO is also planning to give OYO Money up to MYR 50 to every guest who signs in on OYO App. The amount can be redeemed while checking into OYO properties across Malaysia from April 19 to May 1, 2023.



OYO is focusing on the most popular destinations for Hari Raya holidays such as Kuala Lumpur, Malacca, Cameron Highlands, Ipoh and Kuantan. It is actively engaged with hotel partners to ensure an exceptional guest experience by prioritising the needs and preferences of guests.



Elaborating more on the scheme, Akshay Rathod, Country Head, OYO Malaysia said "Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Malaysia is an important market for us and we want to celebrate Hari Raya with a special discount scheme to encourage people to enjoy their holidays. We hope that it will help them enjoy comfortable and affordable stays while celebrating Hari Raya with their loved ones".



There has been a significant rise in travel during the Hari Raya holiday in Malaysia. According to the Malaysian Association of Hotels, hotels in Kuala Lumpur reported an average occupancy rate of 80% during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri period in 2019, with many hotels fully booked. Additionally, data from the Malaysian Aviation Commission revealed that in 2019, passenger traffic during the Hari Raya period increased by 8.7% compared to the same period in the previous year, indicating a growing trend of travel during the festive season.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: OYO Hotels & Homes Pvt Ltd

Sectors: Retail & eCommerce, Travel & Tourism, Regional, Hospitality

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

