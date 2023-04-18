Monday, 17 April 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CleverTap CleverTap launches Scribe, an OpenAI integrated content creation assistant Scribe helps brands generate hyper-personalized, emotionally resonant messaging

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Apr 17, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap, the World's #1 retention cloud, today announced the integration of OpenAI with the CleverTap platform and launched its AI-generated content creator Scribe. The AI content feature can generate campaign creatives, analyze emotions, and rewrite them keeping in mind a specific emotion that resonates with the brands' users. The feature will be rolled out to customers in April.



Scribe can interpret the emotion of messages and suggest the best alternative that users are more likely to engage with. Growth marketers can now auto-generate emotionally relevant copies and expedite content development by using just a few keywords on Scribe. The technology enables brands to automatically determine the tone of their messages. Marketers can leverage user engagement data based on emotion analysis to develop hyper-personalized content that is consistent with the brand, and also resonates with the user. Scribe is currently available to CleverTap Enterprise Customers on an invite basis.



Based on studies showing how much more value an emotionally connected customer adds, CleverTap has identified five fundamental emotions in MarTech. Namely, fear of missing out (FOMO), anticipation, trust, joy, and surprise - that are integral parameters in the digital world. Scribe has the capacity to produce and analyze content taking these factors into account. For digital-native businesses aiming to boost conversions with the aim of emotionally intelligent content, this will be a game-changer - driving increased visits, swipes, and spending.



Although marketers can personalize the way their customers connect with a brand, they will be able to go a step further with Scribe and customize the emotion of the messages marketers send out. Consider the following two examples of messages that have the same meaning but vastly different emotion scores - ultimately appealing to different audiences.



1. 50% off on shoes! Offer ends tonight!

https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/Multimedia/20230417.CleverTap1.jpg



2. Hurray! You have won 50% off on shoes. Coupon is valid today.

https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/Multimedia/20230417.CleverTap2.jpg



"Studies show that marketers only have 2 seconds to capture users' attention in the digital realm. This gives marketers a very brief window to engage their users by tapping into the right emotions and AI enables brands to build these customized campaigns. These advancements in AI will open up the next frontier for marketers and bring back the 'tech' in MarTech." said Jacob Joseph, Vice President Data Science, CleverTap, "We're excited to launch Scribe - our very own OpenAI powered AI content creator to help our customers generate personalized, emotionally relevant messaging to stay connected with users and strengthen digital relationships."



About CleverTap



CleverTap is the World's #1 Retention Cloud that helps app-first brands personalize and optimize all consumer touch points to improve user engagement, retention, and lifetime value. It's the only solution built to address the needs of retention and growth teams, with audience analytics, deep-segmentation, multi-channel engagement, product recommendations, and automation in one unified product.



The platform is powered by TesseractDB(TM) - the world's first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale.



CleverTap is trusted by 2000 customers, including Electronic Arts, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John's, and Tesco.



Backed by leading investors such as Sequoia India, Tiger Global, Accel, and CDPQ the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with presence in San Francisco, New York, Sao Paulo, Bogota, London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, and Jakarta. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Forward-Looking Statements



Some of the statements in this press release may represent CleverTap's belief in connection with future events and may be forward-looking statements, or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. CleverTap cautions that such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties that could result in the actual outcome being absolutely different from the results anticipated by the statements mentioned in the press release.



Factors such as the development of general economic conditions affecting our business, future market conditions, our ability to maintain cost advantages, uncertainty with respect to earnings, corporate actions, client concentration, reduced demand, liability or damages in our service contracts, unusual catastrophic loss events, war, political instability, changes in government policies or laws, legal restrictions impacting our business, impact of pandemic, epidemic, any natural calamity and other factors that are naturally beyond our control, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different, from those anticipated by such statements. CleverTap does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated or revised status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will CleverTap and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction.



