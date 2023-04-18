Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 22:15 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Optimas Solutions
Optimas Appoints Industry Veteran Phil Battaglia as Chief Financial Officer
Seasoned Executive Brings 25+ Years of Financial and Operational Management to CFO Position

WOOD DALE, IL, Apr 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Optimas Solutions, a global industrial manufacturer/distributor and service provider, announced today the appointment of Phil Battaglia as Chief Financial Officer. Battaglia possesses over 25 years of financial management and reporting expertise, most recently leadership experience at Caterpillar Inc.

Phil Battaglia, CFO of Optimas Solutions. Phil Battaglia comes from Caterpillar to become Optimas Solutions' new CFO.

"We are delighted to have Phil on board in such an important role for us," said Daniel Harms and Mike Tuffy, Optimas' dual CEOs. "As we continue to elevate our business, we needed someone in our CFO position with the financial acumen and customer-oriented thinking that Phil brings to us. We believe Phil will be essential to strengthening Optimas' solid financial foundation and partner with us to ultimately enhance how we serve our customers."

"Optimas is well positioned for a successful future driven by our customers' needs," Battaglia said. "I think I can bring that customer perspective to Optimas given my experience at Caterpillar. While I was there, I worked with suppliers such as Optimas and understand what OEMs want and need. I'm excited about the long-term impact of the Optimas team, its products and processes, not only for us, but more importantly for our customers."

Battaglia comes to Optimas from Caterpillar, where he held various positions including Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis, CFO of Caterpillar's Product Support & Logistics Division, and Assistant Corporate Treasurer. Prior to Caterpillar, he was an investment banker at Citi where he advised customers in the industrials and mining sectors on M&A and financing transactions. Battaglia holds a BA degree in economics from Northwestern University and is certified by The Institute of Management Accountants.

About Optimas Solutions

Optimas is the leading global industrial distributor and service provider specializing in fastening and supply chain solutions for manufacturers seeking to improve efficiency and profitability. We take care of the details so customers can focus on manufacturing cutting-edge products - giving them an unparalleled competitive edge. Visit optimas.com and follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/optimas-solutions/ and Twitter @Optimas_S.

Contact Information
Meghan Lane
Senior Marketing Manager
meghan.lane@optimas.com
+1 (630) 716-3416

Tom Bryan
Marketing Manager
tom.bryan@optimas.com
44 (0)7725 109294

SOURCE: Optimas Solutions


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Optimas Solutions
Sectors: HR, Manufacturing
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Optimas Appoints Industry Veteran Phil Battaglia as Chief Financial Officer  
Apr 18, 2023 22:15 HKT/SGT
The 21st Conference on International Exchange of Professionals Opens in Shenzhen  
Apr 18, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
Committed to Empowering Customers' Transition to Net Zero, INNIO Opens Two Training Centers in China  
Apr 18, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
Indonesia Invites Investment and Collaboration - Hannover Messe 2023  
Apr 18, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
New Data Showing that Transgene and NEC's Individualized Cancer Vaccine TG4050 Induces Strong and Specific Immune Responses against Tumors Presented at AACR 2023  
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 4:13:00 PM
Asia's insurance leaders to gather at InsureTech Connect Asia in Singapore to discuss the future of insurance  
Apr 18, 2023 15:59 HKT/SGT
Providing optimum credible carbon reduction and mitigation recommendations through RouteZero  
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 3:30:00 PM
Coinweb Completes Integration of 4 New Blockchains Delivering Along its Roadmap for Cross-Chain Interoperability  
Apr 18, 2023 14:30 HKT/SGT
MHI-AC&R Receives Excellence Award of JARAC's 40th Excellent Energy Saving Equipment Awards  
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 12:55:00 PM
Lexus to exhibit at Auto Shanghai 2023  
Tuesday, April 18, 2023 11:32:00 AM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Asia Climate Forum 2023
18  -  20   April
Singapore
EDUtech Philippines 2023
19  -  20   April
Manila, Philippines
analytica Vietnam
19  -  21   April
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit in Singapore
25  -  26   April
Singapore
DATA & AI LEADERS SUMMIT 2023
27   April
Singapore
World CX Summit
27   April
NEW DELHI, INDIA
Crypto 306
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai Fintech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai
Dubai FinTech Summit
8  -  9   May
Dubai, UAE
Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling
9   May
Virtual
Africa Water Forum
9  -  10   May
Ghana
Cryptovsummit 2023
10   May
Dubai
BFSI IT SUMMIT SINGAPORE 2023
12   May
Singapore
Electric Vehicles & the Grid
15   May
Virtual
Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit 2023 - Malaysia
16  -  17   May
Kuala Lumpur , Malaysia
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
16  -  24   May
Virtual
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Philippines 2023
17   May
Manila, Philippines
Future Energy Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok, Thailand
Future Mobility Asia
17  -  19   May
Bangkok
5th Edition World HR Summit 2023
18  -  19   May
Bengaluru, India
ASEAN Green Hydrogen Conference 2023
23  -  24   May
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Smart Cybersecurity Summit Thailand
24   May
Bangkok, Thailand
CyberSecMalaysia Conference 2023
24  -  25   May
Malaysia
The Future of Money, Governance, & The Law
24  -  25   May
Washington D.C.
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
PowerUP Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Virtual
Reduce hospital length of stay: Best practices in early mobility guidelines and programmes
25   May
Virtual
Virtual MarTech Summit APAC
25   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Dubai
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20  -  21   June
Singapore
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Asia EV Conference
5   July
Bangkok, Thailand
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       