LAS VEGAS, NV, Apr 20, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - BREATHE! (https://breatheconvention.com) Convention, the premier event for emerging technology and digital transformation, has announced a date and location change for its upcoming convention.



Originally scheduled for May 3-5, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the event now takes place from September 13-15, 2023 at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas. This change embodies the ongoing commitment of BREATHE! to connect ever-expanding possibilities and provide additional unique and custom sponsorship opportunities and empower attendees and participants to embrace the future of work and humanity.



"We were offered a plethora of unique experiences that were simply not available in May," said Shawn Willis, CEO and Co-Founder of BREATHE! Convention. "Our choice was clear. We either run a good event or an incredible event. With our move to September at the World Market Center, we are supercharging our community relationship building between exhibitors, sponsors, and anticipated attendees. This means scaling up extraordinary education, experience, and entertainment opportunities pre, during, and post-event."



"As a sponsor to BREATHE!, this move in dates and location really gives us more time to prepare," said Emil Ljesnjanin, Founder & CEO of NFT-TiX. "As I've said before, you don't rush to perfection. You cannot rush a convention of this scale, and we know a move like this only means better showcasing experiences, which means better opportunities for businesses and adopters to fully understand and apply this mind-blowing technology into their everyday needs."



With Web3, AI, Blockchain, Crypto, DeFi, Metaverse, NFTs, and VR and AR technology set for showcasing within the state-of-the-art facilities at the World Market Center, attendees can expect a more comprehensive agenda of educators and subject matter experts to fully unravel the digital transformation taking place around the world.



"t quickly became apparent that BREATHE! was a bigger endeavor than any of us could possibly imagine," said Vincent, Founder of Digital Nativ. "With the increasing demand of educators and networking opportunities, it was obvious BREATHE! needed to move venues to fully form its vision into reality. So many Web3 and Blockchain players like HIVE, NFT-TiX, and MetaKeep have already begun collaborating with one another around the globe thanks to BREATHE!"



Unique experiences are set to fully develop with BREATHE!, including the expansive launch of the BREATHE! App, allowing followers of the event to participate in activities and community-driven efforts for exclusive rewards, and the building of live metaverse integration with BREATHE! for the full effects of virtual reality and augmented reality in the BREATHE! experience.



The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas boasts over 315,000 square feet of space, with modern amenities and technology to ensure a seamless and successful event. As an internationally recognized event venue, it attracts visitors from around the globe, providing BREATHE! Convention with an unrivaled level of prestige and exposure.



With this move, BREATHE! has also built a strategic alliance with The Green Label Expo, an event dedicated to expanding the CBD and alternative products marketplace. BREATHE! and Green Label Expo are set to run side-by-side, meaning professional attendees and participants from both the tech and CBD adjacent worlds can come together for a wider variety of unmatched networking and educational opportunities.



Unique and custom sponsorship opportunities are currently available for inquiry directly on the BREATHE! website (https://breatheconvention.com/discovery-call/).



Visit www.breatheconvention.com for more information on how to register to attend this empowering experience to prepare for the future of work and humanity.



About BREATHE!



Taking place on September 13-15, 2023 at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, BREATHE! Convention is an emerging tech event designed to empower you to learn, apply, and thrive with digital transformations in Web3, AI, Blockchain, Metaverse, AR/VR, NFT technology, and more!



Visit www.breatheconvention.com to secure your ticket to attend and inquire for exhibiting and sponsoring opportunities. BREATHE! is active on social media, providing the latest news and updates to the event.



Produced by 5AM Global



