Friday, 21 April 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Tradepass Is Malaysia the new Datacentre & Cloud capital of ASEAN?

Singapore, Apr 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Dexterity with technology, is transporting the Malaysians to reach new heights with their digital transformation initiatives. So much so that the country is accelerating to push 5G to 80% of the populated areas by 2024. It's also forecasted that the country's ICT sector will reach $25.2 billion in 2023.



With these massive developments, Malaysia has acknowledged the paramount importance of its datacentre & cloud ecosystem to support & fuel the growth of its digital economy which is estimated to touch $34 billion in Gross Merchandise Value by 2025.



In the process of aiding organisations in making the most of their data and upgrading performance across increasingly complex hybrid cloud environments, Hitachi Vantara has taken the initiative to showcase their thought leadership in the subject as their Content Solution Chief Architect from Asia Pacific, Dominic Wong will be taking a crucial session at the country's premier datacentre & cloud event, DCCI (Datacentre & Cloud Infrastructure Summit) going live at



The Majestic Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Autograph Collection on 16 - 17 May. Joe Ong, Vice President and General Manager, ASEAN, Hitachi Vantara expressed, "With the advent of cloud services, IT is transforming and evolving from being traditionally data center-centric to data-centric. The data center is no longer a physical location. Hitachi Vantara realizes that the path to a true multi-cloud environment and strategy begins by building Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) - a highly available, performant, and scalable cloud platform. HCP is uniquely suited to addressing the biggest data challenges with faster, more secure and more accurate insights for our customers in the growing Malaysia market."



Over the years, Malaysia has emerged as one of the top three colocation markets in ASEAN, powered by the surging demand from hyperscalers and cloud service providers. Not to forget, the favorable national policies are further fueling the digital growth.



As a result, country's datacentre market is forecasted to grow at CAGR of approximately 7% during 2022-2027 to reach over $2 billion by 2027. Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) has been at the forefront of accelerating digital transitions in the country, while championing numerous initiatives that encourage the same. And it's quite natural to see that DCCI Malaysia is one among them, as the platform has always strived to bring the public & private sectors together to foster a next-gen data & cloud environment for Malaysia.



MDEC's Chief Executive Officer, Mahadhir Aziz, shared his organisation's vision in encouraging new developments in the datacentre and cloud ecosystem, he expressed, "We are dedicated to bolster Malaysia's status as the digital hub of ASEAN, and we believe that a world-class datacentre and cloud ecosystem is vital to achieve this goal. At MDEC, our vision is to foster an innovative, efficient, and secure digital infrastructure that can support businesses and consumers alike. We are working closely with the public and private sectors to encourage investments, collaborations, and knowledge-sharing to continuously advance our Malaysia Digital (MD) national strategic initiative. Effective private-public collaborations will be key in forging a dynamic digital ecosystem that powers Malaysia's economic growth and prosperity for generations to come."



The global digital infrastructure company, Equinix has announced its market entry into Malaysia to build its new International Business ExchangeTM data centre in Johor, called JH1, that's scheduled to begin operations in Q1 2024.



Jeremy Deutsch, President, Asia-Pacific, Equinix shared, "We are glad to be part of DCCI Malaysia again this year. Malaysia is a strategic market for Equinix and through our expansion into Malaysia, we are excited to bring our global platform and ecosystems of 10,000 companies across cloud, network, IT companies and enterprises to support the country's digital economy. We look forward to supporting Malaysian companies and multinationals doing business in Malaysia on their digital transformation journey to accelerate their business growth and unlock technology innovations."



Equinix's expansion in Malaysia is in line with the Government's MyDIGITAL initiative and its robust cloud ecosystem also addresses the rising demands of cloud services.



It's no surprise that just last year, the public sector even launched its very own cloud computing service known as MyGovCloud and it's estimated that the country's overall cloud computing market will be worth $3.7 billion by 2024.



For more information on the upcoming DCCI 2023 - Malaysia, visit malaysia.dccisummit.com or reach out to aritrikac@tradepassglobal.com.



About Tradepass



Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.



As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.



Media contact:

Shrinkhal Sharad

PR & Communication Lead

shrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com

+ (91) 80 6166 4401

Tradepass





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Tradepass

Sectors: Trade Shows, Cloud & Enterprise

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

