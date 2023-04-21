|
|
|
|Friday, 21 April 2023, 15:00 HKT/SGT
|
Source: NTT DOCOMO
|
TOKYO, Apr 21, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - In April 2023, the following four companies, NTT Corporation, NTT DOCOMO, INC., NTT Data Corporation, and Hanshin Expressway Company Limited, have started jointly to conduct a study (the Joint Study) to implement a new traffic management system(1) utilizing digital technology by integrating assets owned by both the NTT Group and Hanshin Expressway.
This joint study aims to realize a new traffic management system using digital technology that contributes to the alignment of urban road traffic by organizing and examining necessary technical elements, operational methods, and information to alleviate daily traffic congestion and traffic congestion caused by large-scale construction projects and large-scale events, and by verifying the effectiveness of the system, and to investigate trials at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, etc.
Overview of the joint study
This joint study emphasizes balancing the diverse mobility needs of individuals with the rectification of urban road traffic and aims to achieve this through the implementation of new traffic management through initiatives (1) and (2) below.
1. Urban road traffic alignment by implementing digital twins
Based on sensing data observed in the real world and information from a large membership base, actual traffic conditions are reproduced in the virtual world using digital twin computing*2 and future traffic conditions are predicted. Through various simulations in the virtual world, suitable measures are calculated for the alignment of urban road traffic, focusing on urban highways.
2. Mobility assistant services for diverse mobility needs
By utilizing a large membership base, etc., we will statistically grasp TPO (Appointment, current location, travel purpose) of many individuals, and provide mobility support tailored to individual characteristics, depending on the prediction of urban traffic conditions.
(1) To keep traffic in a more desirable state through traffic control and information provision.
(2) "Digital Twin Computing (DTC)" is the construction of digital replicas of things and people found in the real world. Systems that could not be handled comprehensively until now can be reproduced with high accuracy, enabling redictions of the future. www.rd.ntt/e/iown/0003.html
(3) The "IOWN concept" uses innovative technology to exceed the limits of conventional infrastructure, optimize the individual and entire systems based on various kinds of information, and create a prosperous society open to diversity. It is a network and information processing infrastructure including terminals that can provide high-speed, large-capacity communication and innovative technologies centered on this concept. www.rd.ntt/e/iown/0001.html
(4) The 4D Digital Platform provides various sensing data collected in real time of people, things, and events, including information on latitude, longitude, altitude, and time. It is a platform that enables data fusion and future prediction in cooperation with various industrial platforms by syncing and integrating with high accuracy. Using NTT's IOWN concept as a foundation to support "Digital Twin Computing (DTC)", the technology of NTT Laboratories, and the know-how and assets of the NTT Group, we are proceeding with the commercialization of functions from fiscal 2021 and their expansion through continuous research and development. www.rd.ntt/e/4ddpf/
(5) As of the end of December 2022
Topic: Press release summary
Source: NTT DOCOMO
Sectors: Telecoms, 5G, Wireless, Apps
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|
|
|
|NTT DOCOMO
|Apr 10, 2023 17:09 HKT/SGT
|
DOCOMO Grants Standard Essential Patent License to Samsung
|Mar 1, 2023 15:47 HKT/SGT
|
NTT to Donate Humanitarian Aid Toward the Southeast Turkey Earthquake Response
|Feb 28, 2023 15:06 HKT/SGT
|
DOCOMO to Develop RAN Intelligent Controller Enabling Multivendor Interoperability for Open Radio Access Networks
|Feb 27, 2023 18:34 HKT/SGT
|
DOCOMO and NTT Expand 6G Collaborations with World-leading Vendors Including Ericsson and Keysight Technologies
|Feb 27, 2023 18:13 HKT/SGT
|
DOCOMO Cooperating on Open RAN Initiatives with 5 Global Operators
|Feb 22, 2023 16:33 HKT/SGT
|
NTT DOCOMO and SK Telecom Release White Papers on Green Mobile Networks and 6G Requirements
|Feb 22, 2023 14:43 HKT/SGT
|
DOCOMO and NEC Complete Designing Carrier-grade, Hybrid Cloud, Redundant 5G SA Core Leveraging AWS, along with Successful Onboarding and Testing of 5G User Plane for Edge
|Jan 30, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
|
DOCOMO Conducts World's First Trial of Transmissive Metasurface on Window to Deliver Indoor Radio Waves to Outdoor Foot of Building
|Jan 30, 2023 15:35 HKT/SGT
|
Small, Efficient 5G Multisector Antenna Indoor Base Station Achieves World's First Demonstration using 28GHz
|Jan 30, 2023 15:13 HKT/SGT
|
DOCOMO and YKK AP to Test Signal-permeable Windows Made with Aerogel for Easy Penetration by Radio Waves
|More news >>