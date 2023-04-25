Tuesday, 25 April 2023, 13:19 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Escom Asia EV Technology Summit Thailand 2023

BANGKOK, Apr 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The emergence of Thailand as the world's 10th biggest auto manufacturer in 2021 has been fast-tracked by favorable government policies that incentivize both investors in the EV sector's supply chain and car buyers. Key investors and companies such as BYD, BMW, SAIC, and Toyota have already entered the Thai market, and with the government's support, we are seeing over 20 innovative EV projects that are set to revolutionize the way we travel and make Thailand the EV Transition Hub in Southeast Asia.



Asia EV Technology Summit Thailand 2023, taking place on July 5, 2023, at the Golden Tulip Sovereign Hotel Bangkok, is a platform for over 300 senior-level executives from car producers, government officials, EV battery producers, and EV technology partners from around the world. Themed with "Plugging into the future with EV mobility," the event aims to reflect the latest trends, innovations, technologies, and solutions in EV investment, EV design, car engineering, EV technology, battery innovation, charging stations, and readiness for EV transition.



Over 40 speakers and panelists will deliver innovative presentations and debates, providing an exclusive platform for influential voices and important players from the entire EV spectrum to convene at the highest level. Along with the conference, we will host dinner, networking, and private meeting sessions to forge partnerships among attendees.



Experts joining the conference are:

- Martin Knoss, Regional President (ASEAN) Bosch Powertrain Solutions Bosch Automotive Technologies, Thailand

- Khanchit Chaisupho, Vice President at Great Wall Motor Thailand/ASEAN

- Khairul Bashar, Head of EV and New Business Developer from Summit Auto Group

- Chanin Khaochan , Deputy Secretary General, Thailand Board of Investment

- Warit Rattanachuen, Assistant Governor of EGAT (The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand)

- Allen Tom Abraham, Lead Transport Analyst India, Southeast Asia & Australia, BloombergNEF



The event agenda will focus on the following:

- The EV Revolution - Moving From Oil Age to Battery Age

- Technology Innovations that put EV manufacturing in the fast lane

- Digital transformation in Automotive industry: Things to know

- Trends Watch: Winning the BEV Battle by advanced driver-assistance system

- EV Battery Technology: The Road To A Breakthrough

- Designing for the New: Trends in Electric Vehicle Design

- Fast Charging and Safe Charging Technology Demo



In addition to the conference, there will be an exhibition showcasing the most innovative and relevant solutions, such as battery technology, car design, ADAS, advanced engineering, charging systems, and more from across the world.



About ESCOM



As one of the largest B2B Conference Organizers in Asia, Escom Events possess 9 event brands that covers 10+ Asia countries. We do large-scale conferences usually range from 200-1000 attendees per event. All of our conferences are industry-focused and it is limited only to senior-level business executives and government officials. Through years of development, Escom Events had worked with 50%+ of all the global top 500 companies for the participation, sponsorship, partnership or co-organizing of those events. We also work very tightly with government bodies, investment promotion agencies, investors and state-owned enterprises in Asia and we see ourselves as the hub to promote innovations, forge partnerships, bridge cross border investment and establish business cooperations.



Contact Information:



Daniel Tran

Project Director

eMobility

M: +84 869 257 920

E: daniel.tran@escom-events.com



C Jhay Azores

Strategic Partnership & Production Director

eMobility

M: +63 945 794 3186

E: cjhay.azores@escom-events.com



Registration Link: https://qingflow.com/f/bf980dae





